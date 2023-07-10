Despite seeming pointless now, abandoned places hold powerful reminders of our history and the passage of time’s ruthlessness - what can now merely be seen as a pigeon coop was once someone’s life.

Scotland is an ancient land that boasts a colourful yet dark history that has seen it become a graveyard of sorts for all kinds of abandoned locations. Hospitals with abusive physicians, thriving communities that became ghost villages and a surplus of castles that endured bloody conflict are but a few examples of locations still, but barely, standing in today’s world that offer a glimpse into the past.

Regardless of how we feel about their legacy, what’s for sure is that these irreplaceable sites and their insight into history is being lost as they are left abandoned to fall into disrepair. Recently, we released a poll to our readers asking “Which Scottish building you would like to see restored” and what’s clear is that many people remain passionate about them.

Here are ten Scottish locations then and now that offer a sobering glimpse into the widespread disrepair we see across the country’s ancient architecture.

1 . Lennox Castle Lennox Castle is an abandoned castle found nearby Lennoxtown approximately 12 miles north of Glasgow. It was built between 1837 and 1841 by David Hamilton for John Lennox Kincaid on the Lennox of Woodhead Estate. By 1927, the building was purchased by the Glasgow Corporation and turned into a hospital for people with learning disabilities which opened in 1936. Photo: James Valentine Photographic Collection / Valentine Kulikov via Pexels Photo Sales

2 . Slains Castle Slains Castle, which was formerly known as Bowness Castle, was built by Francis Hay, Earl of Erroll from 1597 onwards. The castle was sold in 1916 and fell into disrepair in the early 20th century after over 300 years of occupation by the Errolls. Photo: The Castles of Scotland by Martin Coventry / Ulrich Hartmann via Wikimedia Commons Photo Sales

3 . Gartloch Hospital Gartloch Hospital was built by the City of Glasgow District Lunacy Board and opened in 1896 before being officially closed one hundred years later in 1996 - it has since been left to the elements. Photo: via Media Scotland / Chris Upson via Wikimedia Commons Photo Sales

4 . Dunmore Park House George Murray, the 5th Earl of Dunmore, commissioned William Wilkins to build this estate in 1820 and it was completed in 1825. The Murrays eventually abandoned the building in 1911. The location, found in Falkirk, was used in the first episode of Outlander as the field hospital where Claire treats wounded soldiers. Photo: via Falkirk Herald / Jane Gospel via Wikimedia Commons Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3