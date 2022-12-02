2. The Highland Clearances, 1750 - 1860

The Seer predicted the land reforms put in place by the Duke of Sutherland, where people were forcibly removed from their homes to make way for sheep. This became known as the ‘Highland Clearances’. Deprived of their homeland and ways to support their families, thousands of Highlanders were forced to emigrate. His words allegedly were: "That the day will come when there will be a road through the hills of Ross-shire from sea to sea, and a bridge upon every stream. That the people will degenerate as their country improves. That the clans will become so effeminate as to flee from their native country before an army of sheep."

