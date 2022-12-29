Scottish Gaelic, despite being an endangered language, is still spoken (or being studied) by many established people across multiple industries.

Scottish Gaelic is Scotland’s endangered language that was brought to the country over 1500 years ago by way of Ireland. Scotland’s 2011 census revealed that roughly 57,000 people spoke the language while 87,000 had some of the ‘language skills’ - a fairly low figure for a country of over 5.5 million.

However, after Gaelic’s launch on the language-learning app Duolingo seeing it successfully pull in 1.5 million learners, there’s been renewed hope for its survival. Famous musicians, social media influencers and TV shows have showcased the language too - making it an exciting time for anyone studying it.

In fact, the Scottish Gaelic activist himself Calum McLean even beat legendary musician Lewis Capaldi in being crowned ‘the most influential Scot on TikTok’ this year.

In celebration, here are 10 famous people that speak - or are studying - Scottish Gaelic.

1. Calum Maclean Calum Maclean is a TV presenter who is fluent in Scottish Gaelic, he has worked with the likes of BBC Scotland creating content about the outdoors and particularly outdoor swimming of which he published his book '1001 Outdoor Swimming Tips' this year. Recently, Calum beat Lewis Capaldi in being named the 'most influential Scot on TikTok'.

2. Julie Fowlis Julie Fowlis is a Scottish folk singer who primarily sings in Scottish Gaelic. In Disney's 'Brave' (2012), Fowlis is credited as the singing voice of the movie's main character Merida - representing the Scottish princess' feelings with hits like "Touch the Sky" and "Into the Open Air".

3. Donnie Munro Donnie Munro is a Scottish musician and native Gaelic speaker. Munro was the former lead singer of the band Runrig which famously sang "Loch Lomond" which features Scottish Gaelic in the lyrics. The band produced a wealth of Gaelic tracks before Munro left the band to take his career elsewhere.

4. Kate Forbes Kate Forbes is a member of the Scottish Parliament who has served as Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy since 2020. Born in Dingwall, Forbes was educated at a Gaelic-medium school where she became fluent in the language.