Where does Sir Walter Scott place in our readers list? Cr: Wikimedia commons
Where does Sir Walter Scott place in our readers list? Cr: Wikimedia commons

Best Scottish Authors: Scotland's 10 best authors of all time including Irvine Welsh - according to Scotsman readers

Here are Scotland's best ever writers, authors and novelists - according to Scotsman readers.

By Graham Falk
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:43 BST

Inventors, actors and musicians a plenty, Scotland has long been known as one of the most creative countries on the planet.

When it comes to writers, the talent born in this country stretches hundreds and hundreds of years and includes some of the greatest novelists, writers and poets of all time.

Last week marked the annual National Books Lover Day, so we decided to ask our readers who we felt were the best Scottish authors of all time - and you responded in your droves.

Do you agree with the list?

Scottish crime writer Sir Ian Rankin takes our top spot with a comfortable victory! Best known for his Inspector Rebus novels.

1. Sir Ian Rankin

Scottish crime writer Sir Ian Rankin takes our top spot with a comfortable victory! Best known for his Inspector Rebus novels.

Edinburgh-based crime author Val McDermid has sold over 19 million books to date across the globe and has been translated into more than 40 languages. She is perhaps best known for her Wire in the Blood series and takes our second spot.

2. Val McDermid

Edinburgh-based crime author Val McDermid has sold over 19 million books to date across the globe and has been translated into more than 40 languages. She is perhaps best known for her Wire in the Blood series and takes our second spot.

Edinburgh-born novelist, poet, essayist, and travel writer. His best-known books include ‘Treasure Island’, ‘Kidnapped’, ‘The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde’.

3. Robert Louis Stevenson

Edinburgh-born novelist, poet, essayist, and travel writer. His best-known books include 'Treasure Island', 'Kidnapped', 'The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde'.

Scottish author Peter May makes up our top 4. May is best known for The Lewis Trilogy, The China Thrillers and The Enzo Files.

4. Peter May

Scottish author Peter May makes up our top 4. May is best known for The Lewis Trilogy, The China Thrillers and The Enzo Files.

