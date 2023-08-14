Here are Scotland's best ever writers, authors and novelists - according to Scotsman readers.

Inventors, actors and musicians a plenty, Scotland has long been known as one of the most creative countries on the planet.

When it comes to writers, the talent born in this country stretches hundreds and hundreds of years and includes some of the greatest novelists, writers and poets of all time.

Last week marked the annual National Books Lover Day, so we decided to ask our readers who we felt were the best Scottish authors of all time - and you responded in your droves.

Do you agree with the list?

1 . Sir Ian Rankin Scottish crime writer Sir Ian Rankin takes our top spot with a comfortable victory! Best known for his Inspector Rebus novels. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Val McDermid Edinburgh-based crime author Val McDermid has sold over 19 million books to date across the globe and has been translated into more than 40 languages. She is perhaps best known for her Wire in the Blood series and takes our second spot. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Robert Louis Stevenson Edinburgh-born novelist, poet, essayist, and travel writer. His best-known books include ‘Treasure Island’, ‘Kidnapped’, ‘The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde’. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Peter May Scottish author Peter May makes up our top 4. May is best known for The Lewis Trilogy, The China Thrillers and The Enzo Files. Photo Sales