I was taken behind-the-scenes at Edinburgh Playhouse to find out the stories behind its resident ghost. | Ena Saracevic/NW

On a behind-the-scenes tour of Edinburgh Playhouse, we heard the stories behind their resident ghost, Albert.

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a night patrol in the 1950s, the story goes that city police officers were called to a break-in at Edinburgh Playhouse.

At the time, it was known as the city’s super-cinema and the largest cinema in the country.

Officers started their investigation and quickly came across an open stage door. Feeling that something was amiss, they searched the building where one officer then entered the landing on Level Six.

There, he met an elderly man who introduced himself as Albert, the stage door keeper.

“Everything’s all fine here,” is what the officer was told by the man. So, the officer being reassured, went to leave the building.

Where the story takes a turn, Playhouse tour guide Jenny Kemcheva says, is what happened next.

“While the officer was leaving the maintenance manager was just coming in,” she says.

“The police then told him that Albert said ‘everything was fine’.

“The manager then said; ‘we’ve not had somebody called Albert working here for quite some time now.’”

Chills run down my spine as I hear that it is said Albert had died some time previous alone in the building late one winter’s night.

Like many ghost stories, there are many variations to the tale. However, current staff and visitors have shared numerous weird happenings within the Playhouse that could be attributed to the phenomenon that is Albert the ghost.

The Edinburgh Playhouse was built in 1929 and first opened as a cinema. | Ena Saracevic/NW

“He’s a friendly ghost. We do like him. We keep a very nice relationship with him,” Jenny reassures me. However, I’m not sure if that’s supposed to make me feel less scared as I prepare to roam the same corridors Albert allegedly likes to frequent.

Alongside my guide Jenny, I’m accompanied on the behind-the-scenes tour with Playhouse communications officer Erin McClelland and a theatre fan who bought a ticket for the backstage tours the Playhouse offer.

Unlike any of the members of my group, I have never been to the Edinburgh Playhouse before. As I enter the historic building and witness it in all its grandeur with beautiful golden ornate decorations and red plush seating, I feel a bit embarrassed to admit this is my first time visiting. It seems like somewhere I should frequent. Alas my excuse, and perhaps a valid one, is that I only moved to the area a week prior. Even though I had just stepped inside I had a feeling I would become more familiar with The Playhouse in the weeks to come - as long as the resident ghost Albert didn’t scare me away.

I’m at the theatre on the day before Halloween and, if the stories are correct, the “veil between the worlds” should almost be at its thinnest. I’m not very clued up on the history of Albert’s hauntings though the staff at the Playhouse are more than happy to show me around and fill me in on all I need to know.

Before my official tour, Erin, who has worked at the Edinburgh Playhouse for several years, tells me she has never had an interaction with Albert though she has heard many stories. She takes me through the theatre, up a flight of stairs and we’re finally standing in front of a sign that reads Level Six.

This is where the first interaction with Albert allegedly happened.

As we were among the only ones in the building, it was totally silent which added to how eerie the entire experience felt.

It’s here where I’m told about an experience with Albert that happened ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 1997.

Police sniffer dogs had been called in all night to clear each level for dogs. However, the dogs “wouldn’t budge” when they went to clear Level Six.

Playhouse staff joked that it was Albert, however, they were taken seriously and the army dog-handler was called and Army dogs cleared the level instead. Allegedly, this was because the dogs, who were based at the Castle, were used to “spooks and spirits”.

The eerie Level Six at Edinburgh Playhouse where Albert is said to haunt. | Ena Saracevic/NW

When I am later taken on a tour of the building, tour guide Jenny shares that performers who come to the theatre ‘absolutely hate’ being in dressing rooms on Level Six.

“They say there’s strange drafts, strange noises and that the lights flicker,” she tells our group.

“That there’s keys jangling, that there’s doors slamming. They just do not like to be there.”

Usher and tour guide at Edinburgh Playhouse Jenny Kemcheva showed me around Edinburgh Playhouse. | Ena Saracevic/NW

The most common interaction Playhouse staff have with Albert, I’m told, is of lights flickering and staff members seeing dark shadows where they shouldn’t be.

‘Classical music fan Albert has messed with staff radios’

It’s not only the lights that Albert likes to mess with, it’s also the radios of members of staff.

“We also have a backstage crew member - who is now a backstage manager - he told the story that in his early days here he was working on the stage and had his radio on listening to heavy metal music,” Jenny says.

“It kept constantly switching to classical music all night.

“So I think we know his [Albert’s] preferences well. He’s a little bit more old-fashioned but we love him for that.”

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

As the tour concluded and I discovered more history as well as what goes on backstage during shows, I knew I would be making a return visit to Edinburgh Playhouse.