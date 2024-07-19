Woman who was 'killing' herself with alcohol volunteers at rehab clinic that saved her life

Emma Harrison, 43, from Paisley, was admitted to hospital three times at the start of 2023 after her drinking spiralled out of control – but now she works to help others through their own alcoholism.

A Scottish woman who nearly died of alcoholism last year is rebuilding her life by volunteering at the same rehabilitation clinic where she was treated.

Emma Harrison, 43, from Paisley, was admitted to hospital three times at the start of last year after her drinking spiralled out of control and isolated her from her family.

At her lowest point, she had developed alcohol-related neuropathy, which left her barely able to walk, and was suffering from hypothermia.

Emma Harrison, 43, from Paisley, said: "Helping others is all part of our recovery, that’s how we stay sober."

She turned her life around after being admitted to Abbeycare, a residential drug and alcohol addiction recovery clinic in Erskine, Renfrewshire.

Ms Harrison spent 12 weeks at the facility after arriving in March last year, and later completed its comprehensive aftercare programme, which helps to reduce the risk of a relapse.

She now spends 14 hours a week volunteering at the clinic and is on track to gain a Scottish Vocational Qualification (SVQ) in health and social care, which could lead to full-time employment.

“I was killing myself with alcohol, drinking myself to death – I was drinking in the house on my own,” she said.

“I got to the stage where I didn’t know if it was ten o’ clock in the morning or ten o’ clock at night. I was admitted to hospital with hypothermia and my family thought I was going to die.

“When I started rehab I was really, really poorly. I was severely underweight, I’d lost a lot of my hair. But I had a willingness to change and I did everything that they asked me to do.

“I had one-to-one therapy and group therapy, and started learning all about addiction, as well as the triggers to look out for and things from my past that I didn’t know still affected me.”

Six months after completing her stay at Abbeycare, Ms Harrison joined its peer support programme, being assigned as a contact for people who were about to leave the clinic.

This led to a position on its volunteering programme, where participants are given the chance to work in the clinic, learn from other staff and complete training courses.

“It’s been a beautiful journey,” she said. “I learn so much from the staff in here and from the new clients who are coming in.

“Helping others is all part of our recovery, that’s how we stay sober. I think the clients can relate to us, because it’s not that long ago that we were in their position ourselves. It gives them hope straight away, because they see that recovery is possible.

“Abbeycare saved my life. If I hadn’t come in here, I wouldn’t be here today. I would’ve gone out, lifted a drink again and I wouldn’t have survived it. It’s given me a life to live and I feel like I’ve found my calling.”