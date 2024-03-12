Suspected drug deaths in Scotland soared by nearly 10 per cent last year, figures have revealed, as “swift change” was demanded to reverse the spike.

Police Scotland have reported 1,197 suspected drug deaths last year – a sharp increase on the 1,092 recorded in 2022.

It reverses what had been a decreasing trend, after a record high 1,411 deaths were recorded in 2020.

The majority of suspected drug deaths overall were among men (73 per cent), with 66 per cent of the deaths of people aged between 35 and 54. This is broadly in line with previous periods.

The police divisions with the greatest number of suspected drug deaths were Greater Glasgow (303), Lanarkshire (147) and Edinburgh City (118).

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: When 100 people a month are dying in Scotland’s drugs deaths emergency, we need to be open to anything that will save them. Each represents a life cut short and a family torn apart by grief.

“These numbers are already going in the wrong direction and with the SNP and Greens having pushed through a budget that delivers a real-terms cut to drug services, I am extremely concerned that problems will simply get worse.

“Every tool at our disposal needs to be used to reduce harm and save lives. That includes protecting the drug and alcohol budget, integrated drug checking facilities and preparing now for a network of safe consumption rooms because help can’t just be limited to Glasgow.