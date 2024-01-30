UK Covid Inquiry: Kate Forbes and John Swinney set to give evidence

Kate Forbes said she was “surprised” to learn that meetings of the Scottish Government Resilience Room (SGoRR) and the Gold command group had no minutes.

The former finance secretary said it was the first time she had heard of meetings not being minuted, when it was put to her by Jamie Dawson KC.

She said: “That surprises me and this would be the first of me hearing it.”

Mr Dawson said: “The reason we think that is the case is we have obviously asked the Scottish Government for all of its papers concerning these matters and although we have cabinet minutes, we don’t have minuted records of either of those groups.

“It becomes difficult to understand what the ultimate decision-making process was when there is no record of how those decisions were taken.”