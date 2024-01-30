Former finance secretary Kate Forbes has said she was “surprised” to learn meetings of a key Scottish Government emergency group held during the Covid pandemic had no minutes.

Speaking to the UK Covid inquiry, Ms Forbes made the remark with regards to meetings of the Scottish Government Resilience Room (SGoRR) and the Gold command group.

The former finance secretary said it was the first time she had heard of meetings not being minuted, when it was put to her by Jamie Dawson KC.

She said: “That surprises me and this would be the first of me hearing it.”

Mr Dawson said: “The reason we think that is the case is we have obviously asked the Scottish Government for all of its papers concerning these matters and although we have Cabinet minutes, we don’t have minuted records of either of those groups.

“It becomes difficult to understand what the ultimate decision-making process was when there is no record of how those decisions were taken.”

Ms Forbes responded: “I can understand that frustration.”

The SNP MSP has told the inquiry that “surprises were never welcome” at Cabinet meetings with regards to finding additional funds for business support in December 2021.

Ms Forbes was shown an exchange of WhatsApp messages between her and Alyson Stafford, the director general of the Scottish Exchequer on December 14, 2021, that showed Ms Forbes discussing an “awkward” and “embarrassing” Cabinet meeting where now First Minister and then health secretary Humza Yousaf had identified an additional £100 million for business support from the health budget.

Ms Forbes wrote in the messages that it was “news” to her and to former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, and that she had never seen Ms Sturgeon “this angry in all my Cabinets”.

Ms Forbes told Mr Dawson she had been tasked with finding additional funding from any part of the budget for business support.

She said “surprises were never welcome” at Cabinet and that Mr Yousaf was “trying to be helpful”, but the idea was not drafted in Cabinet papers

The former Cabinet member also said she did not delete any of her WhatsApp messages with other Cabinet secretaries, special advisers and the private office until January 2022 when all major Covid-19 decisions had been made.

She told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry that a “junior member” of her private office told her it was Scottish Government policy from January 2022 for all messages within the private office to be deleted going forward and she “acquiesced” because she believed it was an instruction.