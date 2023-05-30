A global awards scheme has announced which Scottish hotels have made the grade when it comes to their spa facilities.

The World Spa Awards celebrate and reward “excellence in spa and wellness tourism” through their annual awards programme – judging hotels from around the globe.

The awards, which “aim to inspire exceptional standards”, have now announced their shortlist, from which the winners will be chosen on October 3 this year.

Last year, Edinburgh’s Waldorf Astoria Spa was crowned the best in Scotland, while the title of best in the world went to the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, in Dubai.

It's the ninth time that the awards have been held, and here are the Scottish establishments who are in the frame.

Balmoral Spa at the Balmoral Hotel Perfectly located in the centre of Scotland's capital, the Balmoral Hotel is an Edinburgh landmark in its own right. With a sauna, indoor pool and a Turkish steam room, The Balmoral Spa features 5 treatment rooms and an exercise studio. After your pampering head to Number One Restaurant for dinner, Brasserie Prince for an informal lunch, Palm Court for afternoon tea, Bar Prince for a cocktail, or SCOTCH for a dram of Scottish Whisky.

The Kohler Waters Spa at the Old Course Hotel The Old Course Hotel, in St Andrews, provides a world-famous backdrop to the golf course renowned for being the home of the sport. Its Kohler Waters Spa offers luxury spa treatments, a hydrotherapy pool, experience showers and cold plunge pool. There is also a 20-metre swimming pool and fitness centre. The 3 AA-Rosettes Road Hole Restaurant offers fine dining and over 200 whiskies, while tthe contemporary Swilcan Loft serving an eclectic international menu, and the Jigger Inn offers traditional pub food.

Stobo Castle Health Spa Situated in the Scottish Borders near Peebles, Stobo Castle is Scotland's only destination spa. It boasts Scotland's only 25m UV Pool offering panoramic views and an unrivalled range of health and beauty treatments, designed to detoxify, smooth, tone and revitalise. There are also fairy-lit hot tubs, giant Hydrospa with powerful water jets, Swedish sauna, steam room, laconium and aromatic steam room, relaxation suite, experience showers, a studio and gym.

The SCHLOSS Spa at SCHLOSS Roxburghe Set to the south of Kelso, the SCHLOSS Roxburghe's recently-refurbished spa offers guests a stunning outdoor heated swimming pool. There are also treatment roomes, a fitness centre, a sauna and a hot tub.

