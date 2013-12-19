Five of the best Scottish spa resorts

One Spa at the Sheraton Hotel, Edinburgh

Conjure up the epitome of luxury and relaxation and you have One Spa at the Edinburgh Sheraton Hotel. Located within the same building on the upper levels of The Sheraton Grand, the hotel’s Spa is not merely an added extra but another world in the realm of indulgent pampering. Prepare to forget your worries and enter the world of One Spa.

The pool area of Norton House Hotel and Spa

In the lead up to their fabulous win of “Best Hotel Health Club Facility 2013” at the National Fitness Awards, I was delighted to be a guest at the beautiful Norton House Hotel and Spa.

Within expansive and mature grounds at Ingliston, on Edinburgh’s western fringes, Norton House, although well hidden from the road, rises majestically from her surrounding 55 acres of wood and parkland, a short drive from the city and Edinburgh Airport.

Strictly speaking, not in Scotland, however close enough to the Border to allow for an inclusion, as Lee-Anne Jones, who bases herself at The Retreat in Berwick-upon-Tweed, also travels to your home to undertake her particular range of beauty treatments.

If you are looking for exceptional service, naturally welcoming and helpful staff and a gloriously central, 5 star boutique hotel; The Scotsman Hotel is possibly the place for you.

Edinburgh’s former Scotsman newspaper offices present a refreshing departure from more modern new city builds, with sympathetic additions but vitally, the transformation to hotel has been worked around the original build, evidence of which is pleasantly apparent throughout this amazing structure.

Part of the Roxburghe Estate, sitting in the heart of the Borders countryside, the Roxburghe Hotel, rises splendidly from impressive grounds - a stunning piece of architecture, dating from the 12th century.

The Duke of Roxburghe has marked his territory with unique additions akin to a stately home and added personal touches, such as his own wine cellar and pieces from a personal art collection to make the Roxburghe a unique and very luxurious home from home.