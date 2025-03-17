Sarra Hoy said the pair will ‘not become the victims of this’

The wife of Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy has insisted her husband’s terminal cancer diagnosis and her own battle with Multiple Sclerosis “can’t define us” as she spoke about the couple’s dual health issues.

Britain’s most successful Olympian, 48, revealed his terminal prognosis late last year, after announcing in February that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

His wife, Lady Sarra, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis around the same time - but initially did not tell her husband due to his own health problems.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her Lorraine programme on ITV in her first solo interview, she described the time they had learned about their diagnoses.

Sir Chris Hoy with wife Sarra.

"You just don't sleep, everything is awful," she said. "It was about trying to control what I could, and I just thought, I can't do anything about cancer, I can't do anything about MS [Multiple Sclerosis], I can't control any of that. What can I do? What can I help? What can I change?".

She added: "When everything is spiralling just to stop and say, 'right now, we're safe, the children are safe, this can't define us. We will not become the victims of this.'"

She added that the couple, both from Edinburgh, had tried to stay strong for their children, Chloe, seven and Callum, 10.

She said: “With kids you don't get a chance, there's no time to stop and have a day in bed, you just don't get that opportunity. So yes, the children are everything for us and our family that surrounds us are everything."

She added: "It's been okay and I think people are really surprised to know that you can sort of be okay, and I think that's definitely what's helped us get through."

Presenter Ms Kelly said on Good Morning Britain (GMB) ahead of the interview being screened that she wanted to help promote March4March,a new mental health campaign launching on Lorraine throughout the month to support those who suffer with low mood.

“She (Lady Sarra) finds a lot of peace and comfort in going for a walk, going for a walk with the kids or with Chris,” Kelly said.

She added: “Chris has got stage four cancer and Sarra has got MS, and she didn’t tell Chris for a while because the focus was on how he was doing, and then she had to tell him, because she was going for check-ups and treatment, and he would be thinking: ‘Where’s she off to?'”

“They’ve had some tough times, but what she says is: ‘We’re fine, just now.”

“And they are absolutely remarkable”, she added.

On the show, GMB co-host Richard Madeley told Ms Kelly he had received a prostate check-up “purely because of him”.