He has been given a diagnosis and has two to four years left to live

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Chris Hoy, one of Britain’s greatest cyclists and Olympians, has revealed his cancer is terminal.

He was given a diagnosis last year that he has two to four years left to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Chris, 48, told The Sunday Times: “As unnatural as it feels, this is nature.”

He added: “You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process.

“You remind yourself, aren’t I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible.”

A tumour was found in Sir Chris’s shoulder and a second scan found primary cancer in his prostate, which has metastasised to his bones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tumours have also been found in his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine and rib and he has been told it is incurable.

Sir Chris and his lawyer wife Sarra have two children, seven-year-old Chloe and 10-year-old Callum.

He recalls Callum, who was then aged nine, asking if he was going to die.

Sir Chris told him that no-one lives forever, but he hoped, thanks to the medicine, “to be here for many, many years”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite having a very high pain threshold, he has had a violent allergic reaction to the chemotherapy.

Some weeks before his cancer diagnosis, his wife Sarra had tests on a tingling sensation in her face and tongue.

Then just before Christmas it was confirmed she had multiple sclerosis (MS) that was “very active and aggressive” and needed urgent treatment.

The couple have not told their children about Sarra’s MS diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In February, as he was undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, Sir Chris said he felt “forced” to reveal his cancer diagnosis publicly.

At that time, Sir Chris said he was “going really well” and was “optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I’m truly grateful” after his diagnosis in 2023.

Sir Chris was a pundit for the BBC covering the Paris 2024 Olympics and he has been part of the broadcast team at the Track Cycling World Championships in Copenhagen this week.

He posted a message, ending with a love heart, on Instagram after confirming his terminal diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Chris wrote: “You may see in the news this weekend some articles about my health, so I just wanted to reassure you all that I’m feeling fit, strong and positive, and overwhelmed by all the love and support shown to my family and me. Onwards!”

Scottish First Minister John Swinney was among those to pay tribute to the Olympian, praising his “incredible courage”.

“I send every good wish to Sir Chris Hoy and his family,” Mr Swinney said in a post on X.

“He has always inspired us by all that he has done.

“He is a person of incredible courage and that shines through today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health Secretary Wes Streeting added Sir Chris was “inspirational”, telling Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips: “I’m just in awe, actually, of how he is dealing with that, because I’m not sure how I would react in the same situation.”

Former prime minister Gordon Brown also posted on X: “Courage has defined the golden sporting career of Sir Chris Hoy and now characterises how Chris and Sarra both face their health diagnoses and embrace life. My thoughts and those of our family are with them and their family.”

Sir Mark Cavendish, who holds the record for most stages won in the Tour de France, was among those sending messages in response, describing his fellow cycling knight as a “hero of a human being”.

Former Scotland footballer turned commentator Ally McCoist said “You, my friend are a superstar in every sense of the word”, while fellow Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes, Britain’s most successful Paralympian Dame Storey, comedian Jack Whitehall, British Cycling and reigning world sprint champion Harrie Lavreysen were among those replying with messages of support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On X, four-time Olympic rowing champion Sir Matthew Pinsent said his thoughts were with Sir Chris and his family, describing him as “one of the finest to ever represent our country”.

Billy Watson, the chief executive of SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health) – which counts Sir Chris as an ambassador, said: “His commitment to improving Scotland’s mental health remains as strong as ever and we will stand with him and his family every step of the way.”

He was such a dominant force in sprint cycling that he had won six Olympic, 11 world and 34 World Cup titles by the time he retired from competitive racing in 2013.

Sir Chris has six Olympic gold medals and one silver – only his former team-mate Sir Jason Kenny has won more Olympic gold medals for Great Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scot, originally from Edinburgh, had asked for privacy following the announcement.

In February, writing on his Instagram account, Sir Chris said: “For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced.”

Sir Chris said the diagnosis came as a “huge shock”.

He wrote: “I have a bit of news. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point.”

Sir Chris extended his “sincere gratitude” to medical professionals for their “amazing help and care”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scot said: “While I’m thankful for any support, I’d like to deal with this privately.

“My heart goes out to the many others who are also going through similar challenges right now.

“I’m optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I’m truly grateful. As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult. However, I currently feel fine.”

Sir Chris said he would continue to ride his bike and was looking forward to getting “stuck in” to the year ahead, adding: “I am continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was awarded his knighthood in 2008 at the same time that his mother Carol, a retired nurse, was recognised with an MBE for her work on sleep-related illnesses.

Inspired to try cycling by a scene in the film E.T., he soon reached the world’s top 10 rankings in BMX and in addition was a medallist at the Scottish Junior Rowing Championships.

His rise to the top mirrored his nation’s emergence to the top of track cycling.

The velodrome built for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow is named in his honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Chris went into business promoting his cycling range following his retirement.