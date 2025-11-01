Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outgoing chairwoman of Public Health Scotland has accused the food and drink industry of “shameful pushback” against Scottish Government efforts to create a healthier society.

The outspoken intervention comes as lobbying records reveal a campaign against SNP ministers’ proposed crackdown on junk food promotions.

SNP ministers have proposed to restrict the promotion of food and drink with high fat, salt and sugar content

Angiolina Foster, who stepped down as chairwoman of the Public Health Scotland board at the end of August, issued the warning at a health conference in Edinburgh, attended by NHS, third sector and social care experts and key players.

Ms Foster pointed to “powerful voices in the system”, suggesting certain parts of the food and drink industry were attempting to undermine public health messages and policies.

Speaking at the event, Ms Foster warned the public was “surrounded by an environment that makes it extraordinarily difficult to be healthy”.

“We have to elevate the creation of a healthy population to the same level of admiration and attention and energy as we have, for good reason, elevated the delivery of our healthcare system,” she said.

Former Public Health Scotland chairwoman Angiolina Foster | Scottish Parliament

“If we gripped our obesity problem in Scotland, we would save, it is estimated by respected people, £4.6 billion a year.”

Ms Foster called on Scotland’s public health community to “face down some of the more shameful pushback that comes from industry that, by definition, has other objectives than the general population”.

She said: “Some professions and some groups are listened to more regularly and believed more regularly by the general population than others.

“I’m very conscious that at the moment, with some very honourable exceptions, there are some players in the food and drink industry pushing back against efforts of government and society to create a healthier, safer food environment.”

Lobbying records show the Food and Drink Federation has spent the past year repeatedly appealing to SNP ministers, government special advisers and opposition MSPs.

Records show the organisation “asked that the Scottish Government align their high fat, salt and sugar regulations with those in Wales and England”, adding “this will minimise cost and complexity for businesses and shoppers”.

In a meeting with Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, the Food and Drink Federation warned the sector was “facing a cumulative burden of policy”.

Alcohol giant Diageo lobbied an SNP minister over “the potential impact of introducing new regulations on the sector, including proposals to ban alcohol marketing and sponsorship”. Ice cream producer Mackie’s, in a meeting with First Minister John Swinney, warned over “harmful” proposals, calling on him to “take a fresh look at these restrictions”.

A Food and Drink Federation spokesperson, said: “Food and drink manufacturers know they have a role to play in tackling obesity and as the people who make the nation’s food, are committed to working in partnership with the Scottish Government towards the shared goal of supporting healthier diets.

“This includes working in partnership to deliver the ‘reformulation for health’ programme, which has been successful in cutting billions of calories from Scottish diets, by helping more businesses access support to develop healthier products.

“Across the sector, businesses have invested heavily in the development of healthier products, and as a result, our members’ products now contain a third less salt and sugar and a quarter fewer calories compared to in 2015. To ensure this positive progress can continue, we look forward to working with Scottish Government on the successful implementation of new promotion restrictions for less healthy products.”

A Public Health Scotland spokesperson said: “Having an environment where healthy food is accessible and affordable is essential to improve health outcomes for the people of Scotland.

“This requires a range of bold action to be taken by the Scottish Government, local authorities, health boards and communities alongside food manufacturers, retailers and the out-of-home sector.

“Public Health Scotland is committed to working with all of these partners to improve health outcomes and address inequalities through taking action to improve access to healthy food in the places where we live, work, learn, care and play.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are clear that the consumption of too much food which is high in fat, salt and sugar has a significant impact on people developing a range of health conditions.

“The Scottish Government is taking wide-ranging action as part of our Population Health Framework to support people to make healthier food choices. We have laid regulations in the Scottish Parliament which seek to reduce overconsumption of food and drink that is less healthy.