Staff told inspectors about ‘overwhelming feelings of helplessness’ and ‘frustration’

“Serious concerns” about staffing shortages and a “culture of mistrust” has led to patients being harmed at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland said staff at the maternity unit in the capital have "overwhelming feelings of helplessness, frustration and worry for not only patient, but staff safety”.

NHS Lothian’s chief executive has since apologised to women on the back of this inspection report.

Inspectors carried out an unannounced inspection back in June and have now passed on the damning concerns to NHS bosses and the Scottish Government. They said the inspection revealed low staffing levels leading to "challenges in providing and maintaining one-to-one care for women within the labour ward”.

It also found some women were waiting to be induced for more than 24 hours and staff were reluctant to submit safety reports despite raising concerns about being overwhelmed and unsupported.

Donna Maclean, chief inspector at Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: “During the course of this inspection, we escalated serious concerns within NHS Lothian to senior staff and the Scottish Government.

“These concerns related to culture, oversight of patient safety and staff wellbeing within Edinburgh Royal Infirmary maternity services.”

The findings echo those made by NHS Lothian last year, but health board bosses say progress is being made and it is investing in women’s services. This investigation came after concerns were raised about the maternity unit by whistleblowers.

Overall, inspectors have found 26 areas where the required standards had not been met.

This included delays of up to 15 hours for obstetric review within the triage department and delays of up to 29 hours for labour inductions. Only 13 per cent of the charts for patients’ essential observations were fully complete at the time of the inspection and one inspector had to tell staff that a patient’s charts indicated a potential deterioration in their condition.

Inspectors also noted delays in the escalation of care which resulted in “significant adverse outcomes” and errors because of poor communication.

The majority of staff described a negative culture and inspectors said they were “emotional and tearful”.

Five of the six single rooms within maternity triage had no call bell system available and one woman told inspectors she had been in pain but had no way to get the attention of staff.

Ms Maclean said: “Some staff were complimentary and described their line manager as supportive.

“However, the majority of the multi-disciplinary team we spoke with were frustrated at staffing levels and told us this presented a safety risk, which they’d raised on multiple occasions with managers.

“They shared their concerns of being overwhelmed, unsupported and not listened to.”

She added: “Our inspection has highlighted gaps in incident reporting and a reluctance to submit incident reports, with staff describing a culture of mistrust.

“These are concerning issues that may have significant impact on the learning from adverse events in the system and reduce opportunities to improve safety.

“Women told us of mixed experiences within the hospital. Whilst some were complimentary of their care they also informed inspectors of poor communication that left them feeling uninformed and with no 'voice ‘in the care.”

Professor Caroline Hiscox, chief executive at NHS Lothian, said the report was “concerning” and has issued an apology to women.

She said: “I apologise to women, people who use the service, and their families and can reassure them that these issues are being taken extremely seriously.”

Professor Hiscox said an improvement plan is being progressed but it will take time to resolve some issues such as staffing, recruitment and working culture.

She added: “Significant investment and improvements have already been made.

“More than 70 additional midwives have been recruited and will be in post by the end of December.

“Thirty of those are already in post and we are now fully compliant with healthcare safe staffing legislation.

“The other 42 have been recruited to provide additional resilience and to future-proof our maternity services.”

She continued: “I want to reiterate the apology we made to staff earlier in the year when they told us about their concerns over staffing numbers and about a working culture that was difficult, and where bad behaviours were tolerated.

“That is not acceptable in any workplace.”

Health Secretary Neil Gray also said he was “deeply disappointed and concerned” by the findings in the report, and said the safety and wellbeing of mothers, babies and staff is “our absolute priority”.

He said: “I have sought direct assurances from NHS Lothian’s chief executive that the health board are providing support to women and families using their maternity services, and to staff.

“I am also greatly concerned about the findings relating to poor culture. Every member of staff deserves to feel valued, respected and supported at work, and their wellbeing should never be compromised.

“We will not tolerate these issues in our NHS services, and they must be addressed immediately.”

He said the Scottish Government is taking the concerns raised by inspectors “extremely seriously” and added he expects NHS Lothian to “act immediately”. He is due to make a statement to parliament on this on Wednesday.

Mr Gray added: “I want to reassure expectant mothers and their families that maternity services in Scotland are safe and the care provided across our hospitals is of a very high quality.

“We are increasing the number of midwives in our hospitals and there is a variety of support available for expectant mothers.