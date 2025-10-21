The highest level of Scots now report having a long-term health condition since research started 30 years ago.

A warning has been issued that “Scotland is getting sicker under the SNP” after new research revealed half of Scots are now living with a long-term health condition in a record high.

The alarm comes after the Scottish Health Survey found that 50 per cent of people reported living with at least one long-term condition in 2024 – the highest level since the survey began in 1995.

Almost two in five adults, 39 per cent, reported having a long-term health condition that limits their activities.

More than four in five adults living with a long-term condition said that it caused them at least one impairment, with almost one third warning this was related to mobility, 28 per cent raised it impacted stamina, breathing or fatigue, with 26 per cent pointing to mental health issues.

The percentage of Scots who reported having diagnosed diabetes now stands at 8 per cent – the highest level recorded since the survey began 30 years ago. The proportion of adults diagnosed with asthma in Scotland has also reached a record high of 18 per cent.

After increasing for the first time since the pandemic in 2023 to 48.9 per cent, mental wellbeing for adults decreased to 48.5 per cent in 2024.

The survey collected data from 4,591 adults and 1,986 children from February 1, 2024 to February 16, 2025.

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said: “Scotland is getting sicker under the SNP.

“Their failure to support our NHS and invest in preventative health means that Scots are the unhealthiest they’ve been since 2008.”

“On their watch, mental health issues are on the rise, harmful alcohol consumption remains dangerously high and the number of children at risk of obesity is at record levels.”

He added that “this rising tide of poor health threatens to overwhelm our already overstretched”.

Scottish Labour health spokesperson, Jackie Baillie, has called for “a more proactive approach in trying to prevent people from developing long-term health conditions in the first place”.

She added: “This means fixing our health service, promoting active lifestyles, and encouraging people to make healthy choices including eating well and cutting down on junk food.

"The SNP has had 18 years in power and yet we have the highest number of adults ever recorded with at least one long-term condition, while Health Secretary Neil Gray is more interested in talking about Scottish independence than providing real solutions.”

Rates were highest among adults living in the most-deprived areas at 31 per cent compared with those living in the least-deprived areas at 17 per cent. Meanwhile, the proportion of adults who reported feeling lonely “most” or “all of the time” decreased from 10 per cent in 2023 to 7 per cent in 2024.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the figures were “yet more proof that voting SNP is bad for your health”.

He said: “Obesity and long-term health conditions heap huge amounts of pressure on an already overwhelmed NHS, so we need to be on the front foot about tackling them.

“It was Scottish Liberal Democrats who secured more funding for long-term health conditions like Long Covid, unpicking some of the damage done by the SNP, but there is much more still to do.

"Everyone deserves first-rate health care – so you can see your GP, dentist or mental health professional when you need them.

“We’ve got a realistic plan to bring down levels of obesity and diabetes by investing in preventative care and ensuring fair and equal access to weight loss medication across the country.

“Scotland deserves better than years of SNP mismanagement of our health service. Wherever you are, every vote for the Scottish Liberal Democrats on the second, peach-coloured regional ballot at next May’s election will deliver change with fairness at its heart.”

SNP public health minister, Jenni Minto, said: “Too many of us have long term conditions which limit their activities, in part linked to an ageing population.

“Through action on early years, jobs, income and building active communities, our recently published Population Health Framework creates the environment to help people thrive and prevent longer term health conditions.

“We have consulted widely on a new long term conditions framework to ensure equitable and sustainable access to the services that all people with long term conditions need, better recognising that many people need the same type of support regardless of their condition.

“It will also still allow for targeted action on condition-specific care and support where appropriate to build on progress we have made.”

Joseph Carter, head of Asthma + Lung UK Scotland said: "The new Scottish Health Survey has revealed that more people than ever before, now have asthma.

"With such high numbers, it is important that everyone is getting the basic asthma care they need, such as a yearly check-up, an asthma plan and help using their inhaler correctly, so they can manage their condition.

“We also need to focus on education and support to help stop people with asthma being hospitalised or worse.