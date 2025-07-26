Scotland’s Health Awards 2025 are now open for nominations.

A Moray psychologist has been recognised for his “incredible impact” to children and families in the region,

Dr Chris Wiles has dedicated 27 years of service working in NHS Grampian as a Clinical Psychologist in CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services).

He has been nominated for the Care for Mental Health Award at Scotland's Health Awards 2025, hosted by The Scotsman in partnership with the Scottish Government.

This award is for an individual, a group or a team who provide NHS mental health care for people in Scotland and aims to recognise the high quality and compassionate NHS Scotland care being provided to some of the most vulnerable members of our communities.

Lauren Tickle, who trained under the psychologist for a year, nominated Dr Wiles for the award.

She said: “Chris's knowledge of mental health in young people is incredible. This has allowed him to support so many young people over the years and change their lives.

“Chris's commitment to children and families has to be celebrated. He is so humble and believes that this is just his job but the service he provides goes beyond that.

“He holds, contains and manages so many cases at the one time and he remembers all their names, faces and stories. He works longer days to provide appointments to children and families who need it.”

On top of providing a service for children and young people, he manages his team in Moray and “still has the capacity to show them all the same level of generosity with his time, his humble nature and a big smile on his face”.

Dr Wiles has also dedicated 22 years of supporting up and coming psychologists and welcomes trainee psychologists every year to train them to work for the NHS.

Lauren added: “As a supervisor, a mentor and line manager, you couldn't ask for a nicer person to support you through that journey but also guide you through the experience that he has to offer.”

Nominations for the Care for Mental Health Award are open. To nominate someone or a team, visit the website and tell us about the treatment and support that was provided and how this has resulted in a better outcome for the person receiving care.

These nominations will be accepted for people providing NHS Scotland mental health care/services, either working in an NHS, a Health and Social Care Partnership or a Local Authority environment (delivering integrated health and social care services).

Other award categories include care for mental health, as well as awards for the doctor, nurse, top team, support worker, young achiever, volunteer, midwife and leader of the year.

Last year winner Karli Whittle from NHS Fife was recognised for her career as a support worker.

Aaron Smith from NHS Forth Valley was recognised with the Volunteer Award for his hundreds of volunteer hours since 2008.

The Scotsman spoke to the health secretary as nominations officially opened for 2025 to hear just how important Scotland’s Health Awards are.

Nominations are now open across 17 award categories, which all aim to recognise frontline health and social care workers and celebrate those who work hard behind the scenes to make sure patients across the country get the highest level of care possible.