The Scottish Government’s proposals for a vaccine passport scheme, requiring Scots over the age of 18 to prove that they have been double jabbed in order to access certain events and venues such as nightclubs, were backed by MSPs in Holyrood on Thursday (9 September).

66 MSPs for the new Covid passport scheme outweighed the 55 MSPs who voted against the proposals.

The scheme will see the use of vaccine passports in Scotland extend beyond international travel, with many countries worldwide requiring Brits to prove that they have been double vaccinated at least two weeks before entry.

Vaccine passport Scotland: how to get NHS Covid vaccine certificate - and what can it be used for?

Coronavirus rules around self-isolation and returning to Scotland from amber list countries on the UK’s traffic light travel system were relaxed in August.

But the mandatory vaccine scheme will see new rules imposed on large events in Scotland.

So, how can you download your vaccine status - and what can it be used for?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is a vaccine certificate?

A vaccine certificate is proof that you have been fully vaccinated.

The service allows people going on holiday abroad to access their record of vaccination if needed, showing both dates of their jab and the type of vaccine administered.

But it will soon also be used to ensure entry to some large-scale venues and events following the Scottish Parliament vote on the mandatory vaccine passport scheme on Thursday.

When it was first launched, the Scottish Government said the service was also intended to let people to access their certificate without the need to ask their GP, which would “ease the burden” on the NHS.

Each international destination has different entry rules for UK tourists.

More than 30 countries, including Greece and Spain, now accept the vaccine certificate.

France wants visitors from the UK to be fully vaccinated before they enter, while mainland Portugal has said it will waive quarantine requirements for the double jabbed.

However, the government is still urging people to take a “cautious” approach to going on holiday during the pandemic.

How can I get a vaccine certificate in Scotland?

People have been advised by the government to request their certificate if they are planning to travel abroad in the next 21 days.

It can be accessed by anyone who has had a dose of the Covid vaccine, including those aged 16 and 17 who have had it.

You are able to view your vaccine status via the NHS Inform patient portal.

Users are required to log in using their unique username and password included in their Covid vaccine appointment letter or text message.

But don’t worry if you’ve lost or forgotten your details, as you can create new ones on the portal using the “recover username” and “forgotten password” options.

Once you’ve signed in, you can select “vaccination status” to view your certificate, and there’s the option to request to download a QR code displaying your vaccine information or to have this sent to you through the post.

You can also request a printed copy of your vaccination status if you’re not online by phoning the free Covid status helpline on 0808 196 8565.

The scheme mirrors that in England, where people are able to use the NHS app to either download their certificate or have it emailed to them.

What can the certificate be used for?

MSPs in Holyrood approved the Scottish Government’s broad outline of a mandatory Covid-19 vaccine certificate scheme in Scotland on Thursday 9 September.

The scheme means that certain types of venues in Scotland which have been deemed as particularly at risk of Covid transmission, with large numbers of people gathering in indoor spaces, will require proof of having been fully vaccinated.

Details of the Scottish Government scheme were outlined on its website ahead of the Holyrood vote on Thursday.

The strategy for the mandatory vaccine passport plan states that “certification provides a targeted and proportionate means to reduce risk while maximising our ability to keep open certain settings and events where transmission is a higher risk.”

It adds that “the need to be vaccinated is expected to encourage the remaining sections of the eligible population yet to be vaccinated to take up the offer of the vaccine.

Your Covid vaccine certificate may also be needed as official proof when you travel abroad.

However, the certificate is not proof of ID, won’t act as a passport replacement and can’t guarantee you access to international travel.

Don’t worry about your privacy, though, as you can’t be tracked by your vaccination certificate and your personal information won’t be shared with third parties.

What venues and events will require a Scottish vaccine passport?

The Scottish Government has said that the mandatory vaccine certificate will act as a key way to keep Covid cases low in Scotland after daily positive cases in the country spiked at over 7,000 in early September.

It will apply only to those over the age of 18, with those who were unable to receive a Covid-19 jab for medical reasons exempt from the scheme alongside vaccine trial participants and staff working at venues which fall under the scope of the scheme.

The venues which will fall under the mandatory vaccine passport scheme from 1 October are:

- nightclubs and analogous venues

- sexual entertainment venues

- unseated, indoor live events with audiences of more than 500 people

- unseated, outdoor live events with audiences of more than 4,000 people