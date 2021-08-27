Two more countries were added to the red list following the UK Government’s international travel review held on Thursday 26 August.

The travel update saw minimal changes to current lists, with only a handful of new destinations added to the UK’s green list and no new countries moving into the amber list.

Under this traffic light system, summer holidays abroad from Scotland are permitted.

Holiday destinations are classified as green, amber or red depending on the Covid risks associated with travelling to and from them.

Scots are able to travel to a number of green countries without needing to self-isolate on return, and fully jabbed people coming back from amber list destinations now no longer need to quarantine.

The government has instructed people not to travel to red, or high risk, countries unless for extremely essential reasons.

So, which countries are on the red list?

What new countries went on the red list?

The UK Government is reviewing the traffic light system every three weeks, with any changes so far being applied across the four nations.

Only a few select countries moved to green after the latest review, including Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lichtenstein and Switzerland.

And UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that there would be some countries moving from the amber list to the red, which has greater travel restrictions.

The new red list countries are Montenegro and Thailand.

While Turkey has remained on the red list, Bahrain, India, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were all moved from the red to amber list for travel at the last travel update on 4 August – meaning that double-jabbed Scots can now go to these destinations without having to self-isolate on return after taking a PCR test.

The Scottish Government confirmed that these changes would also come into place north of the border.

When do the red list changes come into place?

Changes to the green, amber and red lists will come into effect from 4am on Monday 30 August.

The last travel update saw changes to UK travel lists come into place the day before most of Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions were lifted on 9 August.

Full list of red list countries

The red list now comprises multiple countries.

Mr Shapps said red list destinations are “those which should not be visited except in the most extreme of circumstances”.

Unfortunately, this includes popular tourist destinations for summer holidays like Costa Rica and the Maldives.

These are: Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, French Guiana, Georgia, Guyana, Haiti, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Maldives, Mayotte, Mexico, Mongolia, Montenegro, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Réunion, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

The list was originally 30 countries long when the travel traffic light system first came into place.

People coming back from red list countries are required to quarantine for 10 days and 11 nights in government-approved hotels to stop new Covid infections and variants of concern entering the UK.

Travellers also need to pay for the hotel themselves at a cost of £1,750 per person for those journeying alone, while families and couples in the same hotel room pay less.

The second person pays £650, and children’s stays cost £325. A family of four staying together pays £3,050.

How are red list countries decided?

A country is deemed as high risk if a variant of concern - like the strains found in South Africa, Brazil and India - has been identified there.

The latter variant, known as Delta, is thought to be between 30 and 100% more transmissible than the mutation that was first detected in Kent.