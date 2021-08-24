The next international travel update is fast approaching, after several new countries including Austria and Germany were added to the green list at the last review.

The latest UK Government announcement also saw Mexico, Georgia and two other locations moved to the red list, while France was removed from the "amber plus” category requiring travellers to quarantine on return from the country regardless of vaccination status.

Rules surrounding international travel have fluctuated since the four nations’ traffic light system was first introduced due to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic.

When is the next travel update? Date of green, amber and red list countries review - and what could change

Fully vaccinated adults are now able to travel to amber list countries without the need to quarantine on return to Scotland.

But non-vaccinated holidaymakers are hoping more tourist destinations will be added to the green list at the next update.

Here’s what you need to know about it.

When is the next travel update?

The travel traffic light system is being reviewed on a four nations basis every three weeks, with initial announcements being made by the UK Government and then confirmed by the Scottish Government.

The last review and announcement of changes to the UK’s red, amber and green list destinations was on Wednesday 4 August, with the changes coming into effect from 4am on Sunday 8 August.

That means the next travel update is scheduled to take place this week on either Wednesday 25 August or Thursday 26 August.

The last two travel updates have been announced on Wednesdays, suggesting that this may be the norm from now on.

If the update takes place on Wednesday 25 August, we can expect any changes to come to effect from 4am on Sunday 29 August.

The regular reviews allow the government to constantly evaluate the Covid risk for different countries, including the emergence of new variants of concern, like the Delta variant first identified in India.

Any amendments to the lists will be informed by public health advice, including the Joint Biosecurity Centre’s assessment of the latest data.

How can I watch the next announcement?

There will most likely be coverage of the next travel update on BBC News and Sky News.

Past announcements have not been televised briefings, with UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps instead releasing statements.

The previous travel announcement was made at around 10.30pm.

You will be able to watch the next update via BBC News online or Sky News via its YouTube channel.

What happened at the last travel update?

The UK Government confirmed that seven countries would move from the amber list to the green list, after deeming them a low risk to public health.

There destinations were Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway.

However, Poland, which has a very low infection rate, did not turn green at the last review so many prospective travellers will be hoping for this change at the next announcement.

Meanwhile, Spain avoided being added to the red list, which means fully vaccinated travellers can still travel there without the need to quarantine on return thanks to its amber status.

But Turkey was kept red due to the rise in cases over recent weeks.

Georgia, Mexico, Réunion and Mayotte all moved from the amber to the red list, where hotel quarantine is mandatory on arrival in the UK.

Bahrain, India, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UEA) all moved the other way, from the red list to the amber list.

In welcome news for holidaymakers, France's “amber plus” restrictions have also ended and the category has been scrapped.

What could happen at the next announcement?

Holidaymakers are desperate for mainstream destinations like Spain, France, Italy and Greece to go on the green list, meaning they would not have to quarantine on return to Scotland regardless of vaccination status.

However, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News on Thursday 5 August that he could not rule out the possibility of France and Spain moving onto the red list if concerns over Beta variant case numbers rise once more.

There are also 16 destinations on the current green watchlist, meaning they are at risk of moving from green to amber.

As a result, countries like Barbados, Croatia and islands like Madeira and the Cayman Islands could be in danger of changing to the higher restrictions category at the next review.

And while Canada was among countries expected to be moved from the amber list to the green, quarantine-free list on 4 August, its continued amber list status could change at the next review if case numbers in the country remain low.

Meanwhile, both tourists and travel companies will be eager to see if Turkey changes colour at the next travel update.

The country expects to be removed from the red list at this latest update, Turkey’s UK embassy told Sky News.

In a statement, it said: "The scientific data on Covid-19 support our expectation that Turkey will be removed from the red list at the upcoming review.”