The next international travel update is looming, after Croatia, Bulgaria, Hong Kong and Taiwan were all added to the green list at the last UK Government review.

Spain’s Balearic Islands were also moved from the green to the amber list, only 15 days after they were added.

Rules surrounding international travel have fluctuated since the four nations’ traffic light system was first introduced due to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic.

The Balearic Islands were moved to the UK's amber list after the last travel update (Getty Images/Shutterstock)

In another change, fully vaccinated adults are now able to travel to amber list countries without the need to quarantine on return to Scotland, except from France which is on the so-called “amber plus” list.

But non-vaccinated holidaymakers are hoping more tourist destinations will be added to the green list at the next update.

Here’s what you need to know about it.

When is the next travel update?

The travel traffic light system is being reviewed on a four nations basis every three weeks, with initial announcements being made by the UK Government and then confirmed by the Scottish Government.

The last review was a day earlier than usual, on Wednesday 14 July, with the changes coming into effect from 4am on Monday 19 July.

This means the next review could be scheduled for Wednesday 4 or Thursday 5 August, with changes coming into place the following week.

The regular reviews allow the government to constantly evaluate the Covid risk for different countries, including the emergence of new variants of concern, like the Delta variant first identified in India.

Any amendments to the lists will be informed by public health advice, including the Joint Biosecurity Centre’s assessment of the latest data.

How can I watch the next announcement?

There will most likely be coverage of the next travel update on BBC News and Sky News.

Past announcements have not been televised briefings, with UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps instead releasing statements.

The last announcement was made at 11:30am.

You will be able to watch the next update via BBC News online or Sky News via its YouTube channel.

What could be announced at the next travel review?

Holidaymakers are desperate for mainstream destinations like Spain, France, Italy and Greece to go on the green list, meaning they would not have to quarantine on return to Scotland.

At the last review, many were hoping that Turkey would move onto the amber list from the red, so both tourists and travel companies will be eager to see if the country changes colour this time around.

Meanwhile, France could be moved back to the amber list in next week’s traffic light review, according to reports.

The country was suddenly moved to the so-called “amber plus” list on Friday 15 July, meaning 10 days of self-isolation for those returning from France is currently required, regardless of vaccination status.

But The Times has reported that, only two weeks after the change, restrictions from France could be dropped due to lower concerns about the Beta variant found there.

There are also 16 destinations on the current green watchlist, meaning they are at risk of moving from green to amber.