Scotland is gradually emerging from lockdown under the local levels system.

Most parts of the country are now in Level 0 or Level 1 Covid restrictions, whereas the vast majority of the central belt is in Level 2.

It was hoped that the whole of Scotland would move into the lowest level of rules on 28 June, but Nicola Sturgeon confirmed during her latest Holyrood update on Tuesday (22 June) that the lifting of restrictions will be paused for three weeks.

It was hoped that the whole of Scotland would move into Level 0 at the end of June, which would see more restrictions on hospitality eased (Getty Images)

But, in hopeful news for Scots, the First Minister suggested all remaining legal restrictions could be lifted after that on so-called “Freedom Day” in August.

The announcement came as the country recorded its highest number of Covid cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

So, when is Freedom Day in Scotland - and when will the country move to Level 0?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Freedom Day in Scotland?

Freedom Day is the name that has been given to the moment all remaining coronavirus restrictions are finally lifted.

While a move to Level 0 has been on the cards for Scotland for some time, the government has not previously given a date for when the rest of the rules could be eased, as Boris Johnson did for England.

But that changed this week, when Ms Sturgeon announced that, if all goes to plan, all remaining legal measures could be scrapped on 9 August.

At this point, the country could return to “almost complete normality”, she said.

However, this proposed date could be brought forward or pushed back depending on the pandemic situation in Scotland.

If the Covid vaccine continues to break the link between cases, hospitalisations and deaths, and as more people are inoculated, it is possible that Freedom Day will go ahead then.

Some minor rules may remain, though, like people still being required to wear face coverings in some settings. The government will also not advise an immediate return to office working on 9 August, Ms Sturgeon said.

When will Scotland move to Level 0?

Scots won’t need to wait until August for further Covid restrictions to be eased, however.

It had previously been hoped that most of Scotland would move to Level 0 next week, but the SNP leader said in her update that the current restrictions will remain in place until 19 July.

From mid-July, the areas of the country which are not already in Level 0 will move to the lowest grade of restrictions, allowing for the limits of household gatherings indoors to increase.

And it is hoped that the two metre social distancing rule will be reduced to one metre from that date if “the data supports this”, Ms Sturgeon said.

The delay to lockdown easing will allow for more time to roll out the Covid vaccines.

Making her announcement in the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister said: "We hope that all parts of Scotland, not currently in that level, can move to Level 0 on 19 July.

"We also hope - assuming the data supports this - that the general indoor physical distancing requirement can be reduced from 2 metres to 1 metre.

"And we hope, from that date, to lift the outdoor requirement to physically distance.

"In addition we hope that limits on informal outdoor social gatherings, in private gardens for example, will also be removed at this stage."

What will the Level 0 rules be?

As well as the lifting of some outdoor social distancing measures, the move to Level 0 will bring increased freedoms for Scots after many months of lockdowns.

This level is described as “nearly normal”, except from physical distancing rules, limits on numbers socialising and some hospitality restrictions.

In Level 0, 10 adults from four households are able to meet in cafes and pubs, while 15 adults from 15 households can meet outdoors.

Ceremonies, like weddings and funerals, can be attended by 200 people.

And the capacity for seated indoor events goes up to 400 people, while outside this is 1,000 at standing events and 2,000 at seated or open space events.

Night-time venues and adult entertainment venues will remain closed even in Level 0 except for use in “limited circumstances”.

And people will still be asked to work from home where they can, although there will be a limited phased return to offices.