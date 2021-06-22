Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon indicates Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted in full on August 9

The First Minister confirmed the decision during a Covid-19 update to the Scottish Parliament having indicated last week the delay would be likely.

It means the majority of Scotland will remain in level one restrictions, with the majority of the central belt including Edinburgh and Glasgow to remain in level two until July 19.

A handful of islands moved to level zero earlier in the year.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon gave a Covid briefing at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh.

However, she added that she expects all of Scotland to move down to level zero on July 19, with a further lifting of the “major” restrictions on August 9.

Cases of Covid-19 have been steadily rising since early May with transmission believed to be driven by the new Delta variant.

A total of 2,167 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, data shows, with 9.1 per cent of all tests returning a positive result.

Four new deaths were reported on Monday, with 18 people in intensive care and 171 in hospital.

A total of 3,664,571 people have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with 2,602,753 having received their first dose.

Ms Sturgeon told Holyrood that no part of Scotland would move down a level until July 19, but added that by that date she hopes all of Scotland can move to level zero.

She said that the completion of all two doses of the most vulnerable in Scotland – those over 50 and with underlying health conditions – would allow this move, alongside a shift in strategy in how the country will live with the virus.

The First Minister said the Scottish Government will move to an aim of attempting to “suppress the virus to a level consistent with alleviating its harms while we recover and rebuild for a better future”.

This moves the government away from a suppression strategy of getting Covid-19 to the “lowest possible level”, adding that this was possible due to the impact of the vaccination programme.

She said: “By 19 July, three weeks will have elapsed since the completion of the vaccination programme for over 50s, which means that the vaccine will be giving everyone in that age group a significant level of protection.

“Therefore, assuming we are meeting the revised strategic aim, we hope that all parts of Scotland, not currently in that level, can move to level zero on 19 July.”

Ms Sturgeon added that restrictions on July 19 would include reducing the physical distancing requirement to one metre rather than two, and remove the requirement to socially distance outside.

She said: “Ultimately we hope to remove the legal requirement for physical distancing - even though we may for a period continue to advise people to think about safe distancing when interacting with people outside their close contact groups.”

"We want to move beyond level zero as quickly as it is prudent to do so. The updated strategic framework sets out what that means.

“In short, while we are still likely to need some baseline measures, it means the lifting of the remaining major legal restrictions.

"In reaching a view on when that can be done, we have considered the harm to health – and the strain on the NHS – that could be caused if Covid cases continue to rise.

“And I must stress to parliament that, even with a reduced ratio of cases to hospitalisation, case numbers at the level being recorded just now, could still put significant pressure on the NHS. We must be mindful of that.”

Announcing a planned review date of all Covid-19 restrictions on August 9, Ms Sturgeon said that the Scottish Government believes it would be “possible and proportionate” for all major legal restrictions to be lifted.

She said: “However, our assessment - on balance and assuming we meet the necessary conditions on vaccination and harm reduction - is that it would be possible and proportionate to lift the major remaining legal restrictions on August 9.

“We will consider and make a final assessment nearer the time of whether - as we hope - this could include the lifting of the legal requirement to physically distance indoors as well as outdoors.”

