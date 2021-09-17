There were just a handful of changes to the UK’s travel traffic light system at the last travel review on Thursday 26 August.

Rules surrounding international travel have fluctuated since the four nations’ traffic light system was first introduced, due to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic.

The UK Government is now set to overhaul the traffic light travel system, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ministers would be “simplifying” the current system this week.

Currently, fully vaccinated adults can now travel to amber list countries without the need to quarantine on return to Scotland.

But non-vaccinated holidaymakers are hoping more tourist destinations will be declared low-risk and placed on the green list or its new equivalent at the next update.

Here’s what you need to know.

When is the next travel update?

The travel traffic light system is being reviewed on a four nations basis every three weeks, with initial announcements being made by the UK Government and then confirmed by the Scottish Government.

The last review and announcement of changes to the UK’s red, amber and green list destinations was on Thursday 26 August, with the changes coming into effect from 4am on Monday 30 August.

The next travel announcement will take place on Friday 17 September.

Past reviews of the UK traffic light travel lists have been mostly announced on Wednesday evenings between 5pm and 10pm, they can also take place on Thursdays from 5pm to 6pm.

The regular reviews allow the government to constantly evaluate the Covid risk for different countries, including the emergence of new variants of concern, like the Delta variant first identified in India.

Any amendments to the lists will be informed by public health advice, including the Joint Biosecurity Centre’s assessment of the latest data.

How can I watch the next announcement?

There will most likely be coverage of the next travel update on BBC News and Sky News.

Past announcements have not been televised briefings, with UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps instead releasing travel update statements.

You will be able to watch the next update via BBC News online or Sky News via its YouTube channel.

What happened at the last travel update?

The UK Government confirmed on Thursday 26 August that seven countries would move from the amber list to the green list, after deeming them a low risk to public health.

These destinations were The Azores, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland.

Spain once again avoided being added to the red list, meaning that fully vaccinated travellers can still travel there without the need to quarantine on return thanks to its amber status.

But Turkey was kept red due to the rise in cases over recent weeks.

Montenegro and Thailand joined Turkey, the Maldives, Pakistan and the Dominican Republic, among others, the red list – with destinations on this list requiring you quarantine in a hotel on return to the UK.

While the earlier travel update in August saw a number of locations moved from the red list to the amber list, including Bahrain, India, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UEA), no countries were downgraded from the red list at the 26 August travel review.

What could happen at the next announcement?

UK transport secretary Grant Shapps is expected to announce UK Government plans to scrap its current traffic light travel system on Friday.

This could see the red, amber and green list system replaced by one outlining low-risk and high-risk zones as “no-go” destinations.

Several countries are expected to move off the UK red list at the government’s upcoming announcement, with The Times reporting today that Turkey will be removed from the red list in time for the October half-term.

But the dramatic changes to the UK international travel system could only apply in England for the time being – with the UK Government also considering easing rules around return travel from amber list countries.

This could see double-jabbed travellers avoid pre-departure lateral flow tests or post-arrival PCR tests and save £100 on travel.

Currently, travellers who have not had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine must take one PCR test and are not required to self-isolate after arriving from a green list destination.

The Scottish Government has been following the UK Government’s approach to international travel, however, so we could see the new changes soon apply across devolved nations too.

Speculation that travel restrictions might soon be overhauled sent shares in airlines soaring, with traders responding to speculation by sending shares in easyJet and Wizz Air close to the top of the FTSE 250.

On the index's larger cousin, the FTSE 100, British Airways owner IAG and airplane engine maker Rolls-Royce also benefited.

Holidaymakers are desperate for mainstream destinations like Spain, France, Italy and Greece to go on the green list, meaning they would not have to quarantine on return to Scotland regardless of vaccination status.

There are also 16 destinations on the current green watchlist, meaning they are at risk of moving from green to amber.

As a result, countries like Taiwan, Barbados, Croatia and islands like Madeira and the Cayman Islands could be in danger of changing to the higher restrictions category at the next review.