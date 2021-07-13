Nicola Sturgeon is poised to confirm whether Scotland will move to Level 0 on 19 July.

In her address to Holyrood on Tuesday (13 July), the First Minister is expected to announce if the further lifting of Covid lockdown restrictions will go ahead next week.

It is hoped that the mainland will join the island communities already in the lowest level of restrictions, despite the recent surge in infection rates.

Nicola Sturgeon is set to make an announcement on whether Scotland will move into Level 0 Covid restrictions from 19 July (Getty Images)

But Ms Sturgeon has said she is hopeful that some changes will go ahead as planned.

So, what restrictions could change on 19 July?

Here’s what you need to know.

Will Scotland move to Level 0 on 19 July?

The whole country was originally scheduled to move to Level 0 on 28 June, but the lifting of restrictions was pushed back by three weeks to allow for more vaccinations to take place.

It’s now expected that all parts of the country will be in that lowest level from 19 July - the same date as all legal remaining restrictions are scrapped in England.

Scots could then be afforded greater freedoms on 9 August when more measures could be eased, including the end of social distancing indoors.

Ms Sturgeon has made it clear that a move to Level 0 “doesn’t mean the immediate end of all restrictions”.

But speaking last week, the SNP leader said she was “optimistic” that the slowing down of new case numbers could lead to rules being relaxed as planned.

“Nevertheless, between now and Tuesday we will continue to monitor the latest data on cases, but also on hospitalisations and death to see whether that weakening of the link between cases and severe illness is continuing,” she added.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf also said Scotland was “past the worst” of the recent surge in infections and that a “positive trend” was appearing.

And Public Health expert Prof Linda Bauld from Edinburgh University told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme she expected the planned lockdown easing to go ahead.

She said: "What I am expecting to hear is that we will proceed to Level 0 on 19 July… you can see that although the situation is still fragile it is showing some signs of being sustainable and we are able to cope with it."

What restrictions will change then?

If the lockdown easing is confirmed by Ms Sturgeon, many things could change in day-to-day life for Scots.

Yet measures such as wearing face coverings, physical distancing and personal hygiene mitigations could all remain.

Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles, along with other smaller islands, have been enjoying life in Level 0 since 5 June.

Social gatherings

Ten adults from four households are able to meet in indoor public places such as cafes and pubs in Level 0, while 15 adults from 15 households can meet outdoors.

It’s also hoped the cap on the size of informal outdoor social gatherings - such as in private gardens - will be removed from 19 July.

Social distancing indoors may be reduced from two metres to one, and it may not be required at all outdoors.

Events

But there will still be rules for outdoor organised events due to the bigger crowds they attract.

Outdoor standing events will have a capacity of 1,000, while 2,000 will be allowed at seated or open space events.

Meanwhile, the capacity for seated indoor events goes up to 400 people,

Weddings and funerals

Ceremonies, like weddings and funerals, can be attended by up to 200 guests in this level.

Office working

People will still be asked to work from home where they can in Level 0, although there will be a limited phased return to offices.

Nighttime entertainment

However, the nighttime entertainment sector will need to wait a little longer for restrictions to ease.

Nightclubs and adult entertainment venues will remain closed except for use in “limited circumstances”.

What will happen after that?

After 19 July, if all goes to plan, all remaining legal measures could be scrapped on 9 August.

At this point, the country could return to almost complete normality.

However, this proposed date could be brought forward or pushed back depending on the pandemic situation in Scotland.

If the Covid vaccine continues to break the link between cases, hospitalisations and deaths, and as more people are inoculated, it is possible that Freedom Day will go ahead then.

Some minor rules may remain, though, like people still being required to wear face coverings in some settings.