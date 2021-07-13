Covid Scotland: Self-isolation requirement to be scrapped for double jabbed from August 9

In a Covid update to MSPs on Tuesday, the First Minister confirmed the country will move to level 0 on July 19 and beyond level 0 on August 9.

If the move beyond level 0 is confirmed, it will now include changes to self-isolation, Ms Sturgeon said.

Those who have received two vaccine doses will no longer have to self-isolate, so long as two weeks have passed since the second dose.

They must instead take a PCR test which comes back negative.

More guidance on the detail of this plan is yet to be announced.

Self-isolation requirements around school children are still under review.

From July 19, self-isolation will not be required for people arriving from Amber list countries, so long as they are fully vaccinated through a UK vaccination programme and take a PCR test on the second day after arrival.

Ms Sturgeon said: “For the avoidance of doubt, let me be clear that anyone testing positive for, or experiencing symptoms of, Covid will still require to isolate for ten days.”

The UK Government has already announced that from August 16, those who have received both vaccine doses in England will no longer need to self-isolate.

This will also apply to anyone under the age of 18, regardless of vaccine status.

Doctors union the BMA has previously called for the relaxation of isolation requirements for healthcare staff in Scotland.

Health boards around the country have warned of high pressure on services caused by staff needing to self-isolate after contact with a positive test.

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton called for a change to self-isolation requirements for healthcare staff on Tuesday after new figures showed A&E waiting times at their worst level since December.

He said: “A&E departments across the country are dealing with unsustainable pressure.

“We know that the number of people having to self-isolate is spiralling. That’s a real danger to the wider health service and beyond. The staff left behind face a desperate situation, as the workload piles up but there aren’t enough people to cope with it.”

