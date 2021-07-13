Scotland Covid: Nicola Sturgeon confirms move to level 0 for Scotland

Speaking to a virtually recalled Holyrood as part of a Covid-19 update to MSPs, the First Minister confirmed mainland Scotland would move down to level zero from Monday next week.

It will be the first time the whole of Scotland has been subject to the same level of restrictions since September 1, 2020, when Glasgow was subject to restrictions on indoor meetings.

However Ms Sturgeon urged caution and highlighted the importance of the continued use of face coverings and physical distancing.

The move to level zero included some changes to the Scottish Government’s plans, including a delay in the return to office work – initially planned for level zero – and the imposition of a midnight curfew on indoor hospitality.

The First Minister also announced that physical distancing of one metre will continue to apply outdoors instead of the planned removal of any restrictions around outdoor gatherings.

As part of the changes, Scots will be allowed to meet up to 10 people from four households in a public place, and eight people from four households at home.

The limit on the number of people at outdoor gatherings will rise to 15 from 15 households.

All indoor contact sport is also permitted in level zero and capacity at stadiums will increase to 2,000 outdoors and 400 indoors.

The number of people allowed to attend weddings and funerals will also jump to 200.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Lifting all restrictions and mitigations right now would put all of us at greater risk - but in particular it would make it much more difficult for the most clinically vulnerable to go about their normal lives.

"It would risk the imposition of shielding by default and that is not something we should do.

“The Scottish Government understands the temptation to lift more restrictions more quickly - of course we do.

“But in our view, and in line with clinical advice and modelling, a gradual approach stands the best chance of minimising further health harm and loss of life and because a gradual approach also stands the best chance of being sustainable, it will be better in the long term for the economy too.

“So we will continue to ease restrictions - but we will do so carefully.”

The First Minister also announced the Scottish Government’s intention to remove the requirement for double vaccinated people to isolate should they be a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case.

A two week gap from the second dose and a negative PCR test is required for double vaccinated people to avoid self-isolation.

Ms Sturgeon added that the government is also looking at whether it is possible to remove self-isolation from young people in schools, adding advice would be published “well in advance” of schools returning.

She added that double vaccinated people returning from amber list countries will also be allowed to avoid self-isolation provided they take a PCR test on the second day after arriving into Scotland.

The SNP leader also took a swipe at Boris Johnson’s move to make wearing face coverings a personal choice rather than law.

She told Holyrood: "It is my view that if government believes measures like this matter - and we do - we should say so, do what is necessary to ensure compliance, and take any resulting flak from those who disagree.

“We shouldn’t lift important restrictions to make our lives easier and then expect the public to take responsibility for doing the right thing anyway.”

