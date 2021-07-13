Scotland follows England in allowing travellers returning from amber list countries to avoid quarantine

From next Monday, self-isolation will no longer be required for people arriving from countries on the amber list, provided they are fully vaccinated through a UK vaccination programme and taken a PCR test on the second day after arrival.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to MSPs during a covid briefing on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon said: “We will continue to take a precautionary approach to the inclusion of countries on the amber list.

"And, notwithstanding this change, we continue to advise against non essential overseas travel at this time.”

She added: “For the avoidance of doubt, let me be clear that anyone testing positive for, or experiencing symptoms of, Covid will still require to isolate for ten days.”

The rule change mirrors the one announced for England, which also comes into place on Monday.

The news came as Ms Sturgeon confirmed mainland Scotland will move to the lowest level of Covid-19 restrictions from July 19.

A member of staff at Edinburgh Airport picture: Lisa Ferguson

It will be the first time the whole of Scotland has been subject to the same level of restrictions since September 1 last year when Glasgow was subject to restrictions on indoor meetings.

The move to level 0 includes some changes to the Scottish Government’s plans, including a delay in the return to office work, and the imposition of a midnight curfew on indoor hospitality.

The First Minister also announced that physical distancing of one metre will continue to apply outdoors instead of the planned removal of any restrictions around outdoor gatherings.

A‌ ‌message‌ ‌from‌ ‌the‌ ‌Editor:‌ ‌

Thank‌ ‌you‌ ‌for‌ ‌reading‌ ‌this‌ ‌article.‌ ‌We're‌ ‌more‌ ‌reliant‌ ‌on‌ ‌your‌ ‌support‌ ‌than‌ ‌ever‌ ‌as‌ ‌the‌ ‌shift‌ ‌in‌ ‌consumer‌ ‌habits‌ ‌brought‌ ‌about‌ ‌by‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌impacts‌ ‌our‌ ‌advertisers.‌ ‌ ‌