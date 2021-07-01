Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, Professor Jason Leitch said a booster dose will be “beneficial” in elongating protection of patients, particularly those in the more vulnerable age and health groups.

"It looks as though not only will we need them [boosters], but it will be a desirable thing to have, especially for those over 50 and everyone who is more vulnerable to Covid who is over 16.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If the science stays the same, I think from the beginning of September, the UK should look to vaccinate these groups with a third dose.”

Professor Leitch said the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has given early notice about the potential need of a third dose to allow the Scottish Government enough time to plan ahead.

He said this should help avoid adding more pressure on the NHS at a time when the annual flu jab is being rolled out at the same time.

"We might need to keep some of our mass vaccination centres open,” he said.

Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch.

"We are looking to see if they [patients] can get both flu and Covid dose on the same visit.”

He added that some companies are working on putting both vaccines in the same vial, but this is still in the trial phase and nothing has been confirmed to date.

His comments come as a new record for case numbers was set on Wednesday, with 3,887 reported.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.