Nicola Sturgeon confirmed last week that most of mainland Scotland would move down to Level 2 today, Monday, May 17, which includes rules on hospitality being relaxed further, cinemas reopening and people being allowed to meet privately indoors without having to adhere to social distancing rules - meaning you can hug your loved ones again.
Coronavirus restrictions easing in Scotland RECAP: Follow along here for all of today’s updates as most of mainland Scotland moves down to Level 2 including changes to hospitality, home visits and hugs
Last updated: Monday, 17 May, 2021, 18:04
- Alcohol can be served indoors until 10.30pm everyday in Level 2 areas as of today
- Glasgow and Moray to remain in Level 2 for at least another week
- Six people from three different households can meet privately indoors
Picardy Place in Edinburgh open for drinking indoors
Pictures showing customers enjoying a warm welcome back at Edinburgh’s Bingo halls as restrictions ease
Tourism and hospitality bodies are calling for urgent talks with Nicola Sturgeon on Glasgow remaining in Level 3
The Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) and UK Hospitality want a half-hour call with the First Minister, warning Friday’s decision not to move Glasgow to level two restrictions on Monday, as previously planned, has “has thrown a significant part of our industry and indeed the supply chain back into crisis mode”.
National Youth Choir of Scotland: Youngsters sing together for the first time in 14 months as coronavirus restrictions ease across the country
Members of the National Youth Choir of Scotland gathered on Calton Hill at 6am today to rehearse for the first time in 14 months.
The easing of restrictions mean that 30 people can now gather outside and sing from today.
First vaccine study for pregnant women launches in Lothians
The first Covid-19 vaccine study recruiting pregnant women has been launched and is set to open in NHS Lothian.
Around 235 women will be given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or a placebo in the UK-wide study, which has been running in the US since February.
Hospitality rules
From today hospitality venues in Scotland are allowed to serve alcohol indoors until 10.30pm each day.
Eight people from eight households can now meet outdoors, while only six people from three households can meet at indoor venues.
The last easing of restrictions saw outdoor areas allowed to reopen to serve alcohol, and indoor venues allowed to reopen without alcohol.
Bingo halls reopen across Scotland
Bingo halls are among the business which are able to reopen today and some people have already been out taking advantage of the relaxation.
Travel firms call for green list expansion after a international holiday ban is lifted
Thousands of people have departed on international flights after the ban on foreign holidays was lifted for people in Britain.
Travel firms welcomed the boost in demand but called for coronavirus restrictions to be eased for more destinations.
Portugal, one of just a handful of destinations on the Government’s quarantine-free green list, will welcome 16 flights from England at Faro Airport in the Algarve on Monday.
Tui is using aircraft normally reserved for long-haul routes to accommodate the surge of passengers.
Why are Glasgow and Moray not moving to level two?
Cases of coronavirus were deemed too high in both Glasgow and Moray to loosen restrictions.
The First Minister confirmed in parliament last Friday that both areas would have to remain in a higher level than the rest of the country, adding that she understood this decision would be “disappointing” to residents.
Boris Johnson warns people to take a cautious approach to restrictions easing across the country today
Boris Johnson and health experts have urged people to exercise caution when they head to pubs and restaurants as the lockdown eases despite concerns about the spread of an Indian coronavirus variant.
Although ministers believe the vaccines will be effective against the highly transmissible Indian variant of concern, there are worries about the impact of its spread on those who have refused to have a jab or not yet been offered one.
The Prime Minister urged people to treat the latest easing of restrictions with a “heavy dose of caution” while Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warned against excessive drinking for those returning to bars.
Jason Leitch says hugging should be done 'cautiously'
Scots should be “cautious and careful” when Covid restrictions ease across most of the country on Monday, national clinical director Jason Leitch has said.
