Most of Scotland prepares to move down to Level 2 today.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed last week that most of mainland Scotland would move down to Level 2 today, Monday, May 17, which includes rules on hospitality being relaxed further, cinemas reopening and people being allowed to meet privately indoors without having to adhere to social distancing rules - meaning you can hug your loved ones again.

