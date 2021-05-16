Hundreds more trains to and from Edinburgh as ScotRail launches new timetable

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The train operator is adding more than 400 extra trains to its timetable as it supports the lifting of lockdown restrictions and a return towards a more normal way of life, including dozens to and from Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a clear shift away from customers travelling during the morning and evening peaks to other times of the day.

ScotRail is reminding customers to check their journey before travelling as the number of trains running on the network from tomorrow (May 17) is increased.

ScotRail said the timetable helped spread demand and maintain physical distancing on services. Customers are being encouraged to continue to plan their journey in advance, avoiding busy services where possible.

With more people working from home or taking advantage of more flexible working hours, there has been a significant change in how people travel on Scotland’s railway and that trend is expected to continue.

Passenger numbers are still massively down on pre-Covid levels, but more customers are expected to begin travelling again with ScotRail because of the reduction in coronavirus controls.

The new timetable from Monday will meet demand over coming months without compromising the safety of passengers who are encouraged to observe the five rules for safer travel.

These include continuing to wear a face covering and maintaining physical distancing of one metre in stations and on trains where possible.

Some of the additions to services include the restoration of evening and late services across Scotland and additional peak services on some of the busiest routes.

As well as advising customers to check their journey before travelling, the train operator is also reminding passengers to buy tickets before getting on a train.

Passengers can also reserve a place on services up to August 6, with the exception of strike dates and on routes affected by engineering works. This will guarantee a place on the train, but not a specific seat number.

ScotRail said this was part of its commitment to ensuring physical distancing could be maintained more easily by allowing customers with reservations to choose where they want to sit.

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said: “Throughout the pandemic, Scotland’s railway has been dedicated to making sure our customers, particularly key workers, travel as safely and comfortably as possible.

“Now we are seeing light at the end of this very long tunnel, it’s time to recognise that people will want to use trains more regularly and our new timetable coming in tomorrow will reflect that.

“Although certain restrictions such as wearing a face covering and maintaining physical distancing of at least a metre will remain for now, it’s a first step in getting the rail network back to where we, and our paying customers, want it to be.”

The changes to and from Edinburgh from May 17 are as follows:

Edinburgh to Aberdeen

Trains between Edinburgh and Aberdeen will see the restoration of evening service and later last trains with one train every two hours between the cities.

Edinburgh to Inverness

There will be a restoration of later trains between Edinburgh and Inverness with some timetable changes.

The 6:52pm Inverness to Edinburgh on a Sunday will now leave Perth at 9:08pm instead of 9:12pm.

The 10:48pm Perth to Edinburgh service will now operate via Kirkcaldy instead of Dunfermline Monday to Saturday.

Borders

Between Edinburgh and the Borders there will be a restoration of evening service and later last trains with two trains per hour during peak periods; one train per hour between the peaks and after the evening peak; and the from Edinburgh to Tweedbank will leave at 11:54pm.

Edinburgh to North Berwick and Dunbar

The ScotRail changes from Monday will see the restoration of an all-day service to Dunbar and restoration of evening service as well as a later last train.

Fife services

Services to Fife will benefit from additional evening peak services and the restoration of evening service and later last trains.

The 10:48pm Perth to Edinburgh service will now operate via Kirkcaldy instead of Dunfermline Monday to Saturday.

The 11:09pm Kirkcaldy to Edinburgh service that runs Monday to Saturday will no longer operate.

To provide a late evening service between Glenrothes and Edinburgh via Dunfermline, a new 10:57pm Glenrothes to Edinburgh will operate Monday to Saturday. This will call at all stations.

Inter7City high speed trains will operate key peak services.

Edinburgh to Stirling and Dunblane

The Edinburgh to Stirling and Dunblane route will see the restoration of evening service and later last train with two trains per hour during peak periods.

There will be one train per hour between the peaks and after the evening peak; and the last train from Edinburgh to Dunblane leaves at 11:34pm.

Edinburgh to Glasgow via Falkirk High

New timetable sees a restoration of evening service and later last trains with two trains per hour all day calling at all Haymarket, Linlithgow, Polmont, Falkirk High and Croy; and last trains will be at 11:45pm from both Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh.

Edinburgh to Glasgow via Carstairs

The new timetable sees restoration of the last trains from Edinburgh and Glasgow to Carstairs.

There will be five trains between Carstairs and Edinburgh providing peak journeys and a late evening journey from Edinburgh;

Eight trains between Carstairs and Glasgow providing peak journeys and evening services from Glasgow to Carstairs; and ten trains between Carstairs and Motherwell.

Edinburgh to Glasgow via Shotts

There will be one train per hour all day calling at all stations; one evening peak train in each direction calling at limited stations; and the last trains will leave at 10:56pm from Edinburgh to Glasgow Central; and 11:07pm from Glasgow Central to Edinburgh.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.