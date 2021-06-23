As more people in Scotland are inoculated with the Covid vaccine and the country gradually emerges from lockdown, showing proof you have been jabbed could become crucial.

Vaccine certificates may be used in an international jab passport programme to allow quarantine-free foreign travel to fully restart.

And they could even be required to visit venues or large events in the future.

Vaccine certificates may be used in an international jab passport programme for foreign travel (Shutterstock)

A service allowing Scots to download their vaccine certificate was launched by the NHS in May.

So, how can you download your vaccine record - and what could it be used for?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is a vaccine certificate?

A vaccine certificate is proof that you have been jabbed.

The service allows people going on holiday abroad to access their record of vaccination if needed, showing both dates of their jab and the type of vaccine administered.

While there are currently no countries requiring proof of vaccination to travel, the Scottish Government has said restrictions can “change quickly” requiring such measures to be in place.

It said the new service was intended to allow people to access their certificate without the need to ask their GP, which would “ease the burden” on the NHS.

As the vaccination rollout accelerates, these certificates will eventually be replaced by digital Covid status certificates, which will include jabs and testing data to be used for international travel.

Thousands of Covid vaccine certificates have been issued in Scotland since the service was launched.

How can I get a vaccine certificate in Scotland?

People have been advised by the government to request their certificate if they are planning to travel abroad in the next 14 days.

It can be accessed by anyone who has had a dose of the Covid vaccine, including those aged 16 and 17 who have had it.

You are able to view your vaccine status via the NHS Inform patient portal.

Users are required to log in using their unique username and password included in their Covid vaccine appointment letter or text message.

But don’t worry if you’ve lost or forgotten your details, as you can create new ones on the portal using the “recover username” and “forgotten password” options.

Once you’ve signed in, you can select “vaccination status” to view your certificate, and there’s the option to request to have it sent to you through the post.

You can also request a printed copy of your vaccination status if you’re not online by phoning the free Covid status helpline on 0808 196 8565.

The scheme mirrors that in England, where people are able to use the NHS app to either download their certificate or have it emailed to them.

What can the certificate be used for?

Your Covid vaccine certificate could be needed as official proof when you travel abroad.

Some destination countries may end up requiring one, or your travel agency may ask to see it.

However, the certificate is not proof of ID, won’t act as a passport replacement and can’t guarantee you access to international travel.

Don’t worry about your privacy, though, as you can’t be tracked by your vaccination certificate and your personal information won’t be shared with third parties.

What are the current international travel rules?

At present, the Scottish Government advice is to take a “highly cautious” approach to foreign travel given the risk of new variants.

The four nations are following a similar traffic light system, with countries classed as green, amber or red with differing rules surrounding quarantine and Covid testing.

Currently, there are only a select few countries on the quarantine-free green list.

The government says people should not travel to amber or red list destinations for holidays.