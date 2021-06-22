Calls for vulnerable under 16s to be given Covid vaccine in Scotland

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie labelled the issue an “outrage”, after writing to health secretary Humza Yousaf

Ms Baillie asked the health secretary to look into the case of a 14-year-old girl with cerebral and bulbar palsy, Katie Steel, who has been advised by her neurologist to have a vaccine, but was told by the Scottish Government’s Covid Hub that she could not have one.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Yousaf advised Katie’s mother Clare to “follow the advice from Katie’s clinicians on how to proceed with her vaccination plan”.

Katie Steel and her mother, Clare.

His response was a disappointment to Ms Steel.

"There is nothing more important to my family than the safety of our daughter,” she said.

“But despite the best efforts of Katie’s doctors, the government has made it clear that it is not willing to help.

“Mr Yousaf’s letter was deeply disappointing – I hope, for the sake of Katie and all the other young people in her situation that he reconsiders.”

Ms Baillie called the reply “nothing short of an outrage”.

“Katie’s family are distraught and need help to secure a vaccine appointment for Katie now,” she said.

“The minister’s complete failure to respond pro-actively to this call for help is deeply disappointing and questions must be asked about why younger people in Scotland who are clinically vulnerable are struggling to get vaccinated.

“It’s high time Humza Yousaf rethinks the position he has taken and decides to intervene positively on Katie’s behalf.”

Ms Baillie pointed to vulnerable children under 14 in England who have received a vaccine.

The Department of Health and Social Care said no children under 16 in England have been given a vaccine.

However, Contact, a charity supporting families with disabled children, said it was aware of a small number of children aged 12 to 15 in England who had received a vaccine “off label”, from their own doctor rather than within the vaccination programme.

This is in accordance with JCVI guidance.

Representatives of the charity were not aware of any cases where this has happened in Scotland. Contact has campaigned for wider vaccination of vulnerable children under 16, and said this should be made easier for children in both England and Scotland.

Susan Walls, Contact Scotland manager, said: “Some parents have managed to secure a Covid vaccine ‘off label’ for their clinically vulnerable child aged 12 to 15. JCVI guidance says that in some exceptional circumstances the Covid vaccine may be used off-label for children of this age.

"But we know from families and our own research that there is confusion among doctors and clinicians, leading to an inconsistent approach over who does get it. And we believe the guidance applies to too small a group of children, and it should be widened.

“Many families are spending months of their time battling to get the vaccine so that their child can get back to school and friends after 15 months at home. While most children are at very low risk of serious illness from Covid, those with underlying health conditions need the vaccine to get their life back.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.