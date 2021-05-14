In the video shared on Twitter by her mum, the young girl, Katie, can be seen watching the Labour MSP take her oath at Holyrood and saying how proud she is of Ms Duncan-Glancy.

Her mum wrote: “I thought I'd capture this moment of emotion from Katie today. I heard sniffing noises, I thought she was crying. She was watching @GlasgowPam take her oath over & over.

"This is what it means to be a young disabled woman look up to another disabled woman achieving her dreams.”

Ms Duncan-Glancy retweeted the video on her own account saying she was “greeting” and that people like Katie are exactly why she is doing her job.

In the video, Katie says how proud she is to see Ms Duncan-Glancy in parliament and her mum reminds her that she can do anything she wants when she’s a “big girl”.

She said: “You can do anything you want, you need to believe that and that’s why Pam’s doing this.

“For loads of girls and disabled people, to show them what they can do.”

The video finished with Katie saying how much she “loves Pam” before turning back to the screen to watch her take the oath again.

During the election last week, Ms Duncan-Glancy was forced to wait outside a counting hall in Glasgow for 45 minutes after managers refused to believe she was a real candidate.

She was eventually able to sit with the other candidates and said that while this wasn’t her “first rodeo”, if another disabled person had the same experience “they could have been put right off.”

Ms Duncan-Glancy said that the issues she faced that day were a “microcosm” of what happens to disabled people across society on a daily basis.

She added: “There’s a reason there’s so few disabled people in Parliament and councils - it’s because of stuff like this.

"It’s just another example where more disabled voices are needed.

"We need more disabled people in places of authority which is why I’m standing for parliament.”

