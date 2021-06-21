Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon accuses mayor Andy Burnham of 'playing politics' over Manchester travel ban row

Nicola Sturgeon has suggested Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is playing politics in the row over the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 travel ban on people from Greater Manchester entering Scotland.

By Scotsman Reporter
Monday, 21st June 2021, 11:52 am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon talks with the media after receiving her second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Scotland’s First Minister told BBC News: “These are public health measures. I have a duty, and it’s one I take very seriously, to keep Scotland as safe as possible.

“I’m sure Andy Burnham feels the same sense of duty toward people in the Greater Manchester area.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

“I’ve always got on well with Andy Burnham and if he wants to have a grown-up conversation, he only has to pick up the phone.

“But if, as I suspect might be the case, this is more about generating a spat with me as part of some positioning in a Labour leadership contest in future, then I’m not interested.

“We’ve all got a serious job of work to do right now and I’m serious about doing that job in a way that keeps Scotland as safe as I possibly can.”

A ban on non-essential travel between Scotland and Manchester and Salford has come into force after Ms Sturgeon announced the restriction on Friday, citing high levels of Covid in the English area.

More to come

Andy BurnhamFirst MinisterNicola SturgeonScotlandManchester
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.