Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon accuses mayor Andy Burnham of 'playing politics' over Manchester travel ban row

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon talks with the media after receiving her second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire

Scotland’s First Minister told BBC News: “These are public health measures. I have a duty, and it’s one I take very seriously, to keep Scotland as safe as possible.

“I’m sure Andy Burnham feels the same sense of duty toward people in the Greater Manchester area.

“I’ve always got on well with Andy Burnham and if he wants to have a grown-up conversation, he only has to pick up the phone.

“But if, as I suspect might be the case, this is more about generating a spat with me as part of some positioning in a Labour leadership contest in future, then I’m not interested.

“We’ve all got a serious job of work to do right now and I’m serious about doing that job in a way that keeps Scotland as safe as I possibly can.”

A ban on non-essential travel between Scotland and Manchester and Salford has come into force after Ms Sturgeon announced the restriction on Friday, citing high levels of Covid in the English area.