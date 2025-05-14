Scots bosses have been urged to let their workers knock off early this Thursday (15 May) – but only if the mercury hits a sizzling 20°C.

Beer firms Innis & Gunn have launched the ‘3PM Pledge’ – a sunshine-soaked initiative urging employers to let their hard-grafting teams down tools at 3pm, crack a cold one, and soak up Scotland’s rarest natural wonder – the sun.

And to sweeten the deal, the Edinburgh-based brewers are offering a share of 500 free beers to the first 20 firms who promise to get involved.

The scheme, dreamed up by founder and master brewer Dougal Sharp, comes as forecasters predict Thursday, May 15 to be the hottest day of the year.

Backed by stats from the Global Payroll Association – which claims a third of Brits already sneak off when the sun’s out – Sharp reckons it’s time to make it official. But there’s a catch, no 3pm pint unless it’s 20°C or above.

Mr Sharp, also Innis & Gunn’s master brewer, said: “Let’s face it – when the sun shines in Scotland, it’s like one of life’s miracles. Nobody wants to be stuck at their desk while the rest of the country basks in the beer garden .

“When the sun comes out it’s like the World Cup Final for pubs and people alike – and we want companies to back it. The 3PM Pledge is all about spontaneity, sunshine and celebrating life’s little wins.

"Obviously, not every job can just down tools, but where it’s possible we’re encouraging businesses to let their hardworking teams take a breather. If the work can be done at any time, why not save it for later and let people enjoy the sunshine ?

“We want bosses to let their teams down tools and head to the pub early to enjoy a drink with colleagues, friends, or family – as long as it's basked in Scottish sunshine!”

Each of the first 50 employers to sign up will receive an ice-cold crate of Innis & Gunn lager delivered direct to their office – just in time for a sun-soaked early finish.