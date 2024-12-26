One of Scotland's oldest pine trees dies in solitary spot on hillside

The ancient tree was also known as a “granny pine” - a Scots pine that is older than 300 years old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It lived through the Jacobite Rebellion, the Clearances and the Industrial Revolution.

The most northerly Scots pine on Mar Lodge estate, in the Cairngorms, dates back several centuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ancient Scots pine stood guard over the Lairig an Laoigh for centuries, and marked the furthest extent of the Caledonian Pinewood in Glen Derry | Mar Lodge Estate

But the tree, otherwise known as a granny pine, a name given to a Scots pine that is more than 300 years old, has finally succumbed to the elements.

Standing alone on a steep scree slope in Glen Derry, the tree finally came down in the past three weeks due to a bout of strong winds and poor weather, according to the team at Mar Lodge, which is managed by NTS.

The tree marked the furthest extent of the Caledonian Pinewood in Glen Derry.

A photo of the tree taken in November when it was still standing | Mar Lodge Estate

The discovery was announced in a statement on social media by the team at Mar Lodge, which read: “Sad to see that the estate's most northerly granny pine has succumbed to the inevitable in the last three weeks or so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This venerable tree stood guard over the Lairig an Laoigh for centuries, and marked the furthest extent of the Caledonian Pinewood in Glen Derry.

The tree came down after a bout of strong winds in the glen | Mar Lodge Estate

“The tree is surrounded by a few dozen seedlings, almost certainly its descendants, which will hopefully grow up in its place.

“This was not the case even ten years ago, and highlights the importance of our woodland restoration work in the areas around our old woodlands, where granny pines are reaching the end of their lifespans.”

Mar Lodge has an extensive tree planting initiative underway called the Geldie Woodland Project. It involves planting some 120 hectares on the estate with more than 100,000 native Scots tree species along the banks of the River Geldie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project, near Braemar within the Cairngorms National Park, is being delivered in partnership with the Dee District Salmon Fishery Board, River Dee Trust, the Cairngorms National Park Authority, Scottish Forestry and NatureScot.

The aim of the project is to “tackle soil erosion, mitigate flooding and save endangered wild salmon and other threatened aquatic species”, according to those behind it.

Scots pine may be able to live for 500 years, although 250 is usually more typical on many sites, according to the Woodland Trust.