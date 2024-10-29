New rulebook for North Coast 500 launched in bid to 'preserve' Scotland's Highland beauty
The company responsible for the promotion of the North Coast 500 has introduced a new rulebook to encourage responsible tourism in the Scottish Highlands.
The popular NC500 route, otherwise dubbed “Scotland’s Route 66”, has drawn criticism from locals to environmental campaigners over the past decade due to the influx of visitors to the region.
With an extensive marketing push for tourism in the Highlands has come an increasing number of reports on irresponsible and illegal driving and parking, litter, and infrastructure crumbling under the ever growing number of visitors to the region.
Locals also claim motorhome users, of which there are about 200,000 visiting the Highlands each year based on local figures, bring little economic benefit to communities by stocking up on supplies from large supermarkets before travelling on the route. They also bring the added issue of disposal of grey and black waste, which road users have regularly complained about.
The NC500 Ltd, which has marketed the route since it first launched in 2015, has now introduced a new “Visitor Pledge”, aimed at encouraging responsible tourism on the 516-mile loop. It said work was underway to market the pledge through local businesses, including motorhome rental companies.
The new document, which the company said was developed in consultation with residents and businesses in the areas affected, asks visitors to leave no trace by disposing of waste responsibly, park only in dedicated parking areas during the day and overnight, and to prioritise shopping in local businesses “alongside a list of other positive commitments”.
The company said it hoped the pledge would help address the growing challenges facing local communities as a result of increased visitor numbers.
David Hughes, chairman of NC500 Ltd said: “The North Coast 500 is an iconic route that showcases the very best of Scotland’s natural beauty, but with that privilege comes responsibility.
“Although we don’t have authority to impose enforced tourism taxes, the Visitor Pledge is our way of ensuring that everyone who visits this unique region understands their role in protecting it for now and for future generations.
“We’ve all seen an increase in visitor numbers over the last few years and it's important not to downplay the importance these visitors have on the local economy.
“We can’t control important infrastructure which supports the tourism industry, such as signage, rubbish/disposal facilities and parking. However, by asking visitors to sign the pledge, we are asking tourists to be part of the solution, helping us maintain the North Highlands’ natural beauty for everyone to enjoy.”
The pledge is supported by a digital platform to boost engagement, and will offer tourists educational resources to assist them in exploring the Scottish Highlands in a more environmentally-conscious way, the company said.
NC500 Ltd said the pledge was part of the company’s broader strategy to help preserve the route by committing to put local communities, the environment, and heritage at the heart of all of its operations.
Ewan Chisholm of The Highland Larder, a local business in Dornoch, said: “Keeping the Highlands pristine for locals and visitors really matters, and it’s especially important to me and my business as we are right next to Dornoch Beach. The majority of visitors really want to be respectful, and we know that education and encouragement helps in guiding mindful behaviour.”
Comments
