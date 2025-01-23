Bird lover sought for £32k job on 'paradise' Scottish island where life is off-grid

The puffins on the island are tame and friendly, according to a former wildlife officer.

A unique opportunity to live off-grid and monitor wildlife for a job on a Scottish island has come up.

NatureScot, the Scottish Government’s nature agency, is advertising for a seasonal officer for Noss, a small, formerly inhabited island in the Shetland Isles.

The whole island is a nature reserve and is home to an internationally important seabird colony, including gannets, razorbills, puffins and guillemots.

Noss island is a nature reserve and is part of the Shetland Isles archipelago | Juan Brown

The location is also known for its population of great skua, a globally rare species of bird also known as “bonxies” on Shetland. The term comes from an old Norse word that means "dumpy" and is likely used due to the bird’s stocky build.

With 400 pairs on Noss, it makes the island home to the fifth largest colony of its kind in the world, according to NatureScot.

A great skua. Former seasonal officer on Noss Juan Brown said seabird monitoring has becoming increasingly important after avian flu devastated seabird populations around Noss. Picture: Lorne Gill/NatureScot/PA Wire

Duties for the role include monitoring the seabirds, operating a small inflatable ferry that runs to and from the island and welcoming visitors to the reserve.

Accommodation is provided on the island for the seasonal role, which runs from April to the end of September, and will be shared with one other reserve officer.

It is basic, but comfortable and is completely off-grid, according to NatureScot reserve manager Juan Brown, who previously worked as a seasonal officer on Noss.

“When I did that job, I absolutely loved it,” he told The Scotsman.

“You are completely off-grid, so there’s no mains water or electricity. But there are solar panels and a wind turbine, which you can use for charging things like laptops and phones.

“It’s also gas cooking and gas refrigeration. So it is basic, but perfectly comfortable.”

For supplies, a trip to the shops involves a short ferry ride from Noss to the next door island of Bressay, followed by a 30-minute drive to another short ferry ride to Lerwick, the main town on Shetland.

Lerwick is the main town in the Shetland Isles where seasonal officers on Noss can travel to for supplies | Canva/Getty Images

Mr Brown said three key skills for the job include people skills for when visitors come to the island, some former bird monitoring experience, preferably seabirds, and boat handling. Some sort of practical experience would also come in handy should temporary repairs need to be done on the island.

Apart from that, the opportunity is for someone who loves nature and can see themselves living in an isolated environment.

Puffins at Sumburgh Head, a popular spot for seabird enthusiasts on the island. | Canva/Getty Images

Mr Brown said: “It’s a lovely island.

“There are beautiful beaches with that turquoise water, but also the 180m cliffs, which are the highlight of the island and host the gannet population.

“The puffins on the island are really tame as well and they’re always a favourite. When visitors to the island leave, you end up having this paradise island to yourself.”