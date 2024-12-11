The 8 Scottish seabird species in stark decline - and the new 50-point action plan to save them

Almost two thirds of Scotland’s seabird species have declined over the past 20 years, with eight, including the Arctic tern, kittiwake and black-headed gull dropping in numbers by more than 50 per cent, according to official figures.

A consultation has been launched on draft proposals to protect Scotland’s seabirds, as multiple species populations have shrunk by half.

The plan has been drawn up with methods to help reverse dramatic declines, which have been linked to climate change, invasive non-native species such as brown rat, and food shortages at sea.

Developed in partnership with NatureScot, the Joint Nature Conservation Committee, RSPB and the British Trust for Ornithology, the Scottish Seabird Conservation Action Plan presents more than 50 actions. These include enhancing food availability by improving conditions for prey, providing safe nesting areas by eradicating non-native invasive predators, and increasing survival prospects by minimising bycatch.

Other species in decline include puffins, fulmars, black backed gull, the lesser black backed gull and the herring gull.

The latest Seabird Count report – a national census of seabirds - shows how important Scotland is for seabirds in terms of the UK and the world.

Scotland, for example, is home to 100 per cent of the UK’s breeding populations of Leach's storm petrel, Arctic skua, Great skua and Black guillemot.

Susan Davies, chief executive of the Scottish Seabird Centre in North Berwick, said: “Scotland is hugely significant for seabirds in UK and global terms – for example, we host 60 per cent of the world’s breeding population of great skua, 46 per cent of the world’s Northern gannet and 16 per cent of the world’s Manx shearwater.

“Since the census, species such as the Northern Gannet were also badly impacted by highly pathogenic avian influenza and have declined significantly. At the Bass Rock, the numbers fell from 150,000 to an estimated 100,000 Northern gannets.”

Acting Net Zero and Energy Secretary Gillian Martin said launching the consultation on the Scottish Seabird Conservation Action Plan marks a vital step forward in protecting some of our most iconic and vulnerable marine species.

Launching the consultation this week, Acting Net Zero and Energy Secretary Gillian Martin said: “It’s important that we all play our part in protecting seabirds, which is why this action plan is for everyone with an interest in our marine and coastal environment. I’m confident that with concerted effort and shared responsibility, we can stop the declines we are seeing in our seabird populations and increase their resilience to a changing climate thereby securing their future.

“As top predators, seabirds are indicators of the health of marine eco-systems, playing a crucial role in maintaining balance within marine food webs. Seabirds also have a significant role in the economy supporting a thriving tourism industry that is vital to local economies, particularly in rural and island communities.

“I encourage everyone with a stake in Scotland’s natural environment to respond to the consultation. Your views are important. Together, we can ensure that Scotland remains an international stronghold for seabirds, now and in the future.”

NatureScot chairman Colin Galbraith said: “Scotland provides vital breeding and foraging grounds for internationally important and much-loved populations of seabirds.

“As the latest research has shown, our seabirds are in trouble. This new action plan is essential to both protect seabirds and safeguard the wider marine environment. The work we do now and in the near future must stop the declines we’ve seen over the last 20 years – and help tackle broader nature and climate emergencies.”