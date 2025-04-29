According to the Scottish Environmental Horticulture Growth Strategy there are over one million people in Scotland who are regular gardeners .

From communal tenement gardens to expansive private grounds, we love our borders, rockeries, lawns and patios.

It’s hugely satisfying to see a plant you’ve cared for bloom into beautiful flowers, but you need to be careful what you choose and where you place it.

But not all of us are lucky enough to have access to a garden, in which case you can still exercise your green fingers on window boxes perched outside windows.

And there are plenty of pretty flowering plants that can thrive in these restricted conditions - even in the notoriously unpredictable Scottish climate .

Here are 13 of our favourites.

1 . Viola Hardy and cheerful, violas bloom for months even in the notoriously-fickle Scottish weather. They tolerate partial shade and bring vivid splashes of purple, yellow, and blue to any window box.

2 . Pansy From the same group of plants as the Viola, but with larger flowers, Pansies come in a wide range of colours and are equally resiliant making them a great choice for Scottish window boxes. Perfect for cooler climates, pansies provide bold, colorful blooms through spring and autumn.

3 . Lobelia The glorious trailing Lobelia produces masses of tiny blue, white, or purple flowers and positively thrives in the cool, damp conditions otherwise known as a Scottish summer. It is ideal for softening the edges of window boxes and flowers prolifically all the way from late spring to early autumn - offering great value for money.

4 . Pelargonium Often (mistakenly) refered to as Geraniums, Pelargoniums offer vibrant summer color and will flower even in breezy, coastal Scottish conditions. Their drought-tolerance also helps during unexpected dry spells, while their upright or trailing forms suit any window box.