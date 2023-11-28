Mad Friday: Why Black Friday has a totally different meaning in the UK

While Black Friday sales are near universal, in the UK there is more than one Black Friday.

In Scotland and the UK, for many Black Friday just means the perfect opportunity to sneak a bargain in before Christmas.

However, for those in hospitality, the health service or police force, Black Friday has an entirely different meaning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is Black Friday in the UK?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it is now more commonly known as Mad Friday in the UK, Black Friday was originally a nickname for the Friday before Christmas.

It is the most popular night of the year for festive parties with many workplaces finishing up for Christmas. Consequently, it is also one of the busiest nights of the year for both the ambulance and police service, as well as for pubs and clubs around the country.

Black Friday in the UK wasn't always about sales. Image: Getty Images

There are many names for Black Friday in the UK.

From around 2013 the event began to be labelled as Mad Friday, to avoid confusion with the American Black Friday, but it is also known as Builders' Friday, Factory Friday and even Black Eye Friday, due to the increase in fights which break out in pubs and clubs.

Each year, police forces and hospitals around the country brace for an influx of anti-social behaviour as well as accidents which puts pressure on public services.

When is Mad Friday 2023?