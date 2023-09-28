All Sections
Spot the difference: Have you noticed a change to Facebook's logo? This is what's different

Have you noticed this change to Facebook's logo?

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:31 BST
 Comment
The old Facebook logo, left, with the new logo on the right.
The old Facebook logo, left, with the new logo on the right.

If you’re a fan of Facebook, chances are you may have missed a very minor change to the social media site’s logo. 

In a lengthy release discussing the updated logo, Tagu Kato, Head of Design at Facebook, said the firm wanted to “elevate the most iconic elements of our brand to create a distinctive, refreshed Facebook”. 

In other words, Meta have changed the shade of blue used on the icon and updated the font to create a more consistent experience across the social media platform. 

Since the update was rolled out on September 20 many on social media have questioned if the change has happened at all - if you're one of those people, here is what's different about Facebook's logo.  

New Facebook icon colour and font

While for most the subtle change may not be noticeable it marks a shift away from the instantly recognisable Facebook colour. The firm say that the refresh was to create a “bolder, electric and everlasting” design to drive the app’s identity while making it more visually accessible by making the “f” stand apart. 

Does the "f" on the new Facebook logo stand out more to you? Image: Meta/Facebook
Does the "f" on the new Facebook logo stand out more to you? Image: Meta/Facebook

The goal was also to make the letter more legible by using their custom font, Facebook Sans. 

But the logo isn’t the only thing to have changed…

There’s also a new colour palette, updates to the app’s typography and iconography with new additions and updates to their Reaction system also being tested. 

Dave N., the director of Design at Facebook, said: "“The goal of our work was to expand upon our foundation and create the defining mark of our brand that anchors the identity system across Facebook. We wanted to ensure that the refreshed logo felt familiar, yet dynamic, polished and elegant in execution. These subtle, but significant changes allowed us to achieve optical balance with a sense of forward movement.”

