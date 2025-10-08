Here are the 21 best universities in the UK - including three in Scotland. placeholder image
Times Higher Education Rankings 2026: The 21 best UK universities ranked - including those in Scotland

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 9th Oct 2025, 00:03 BST

The 2026 Times Higher Education World University Rankings are here, with three Scottish universities named among the best in the UK.

Three Scottish universities have been named among the UK’s best, according to a new international league table.

Remaining in the top spot globally for a tenth consecutive year is Oxford University, as established by the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.

More than 100 universities in the UK were ranked in the annual report, which saw the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London making up the top three.

While no Scottish universities were able to beat some of the more highly placed English institutions, three did establish themselves within the UK’s 21 best universities for 2026.

So without further ado, here are the top 21 universities in the UK - with three in Scotland - according to the 2026 THE World University Rankings.

The University of Oxford has been named as not just the best in the UK and Europe, but in the entire world – for a tenth consecutive year.

1. University of Oxford

The University of Oxford has been named as not just the best in the UK and Europe, but in the entire world – for a tenth consecutive year. | Getty / Canva

It is then the University of Cambridge which is the UK’s second best university, coming as the third best in Europe overall and in joint third place with Princeton University globally.

2. University of Cambridge

It is then the University of Cambridge which is the UK’s second best university, coming as the third best in Europe overall and in joint third place with Princeton University globally. | Getty / Canva

Rounding out the top three best universities in the UK and Europe is Imperial College London, which climbed up one place in the European THE World University Rankings 2026. In the global league table, it comes in at number eight.

3. Imperial College London

Rounding out the top three best universities in the UK and Europe is Imperial College London, which climbed up one place in the European THE World University Rankings 2026. In the global league table, it comes in at number eight. | Adobe Stock

The fourth best university in the UK – and ninth best in the world – is University College London.

4. UCL

The fourth best university in the UK – and ninth best in the world – is University College London. | Adobe Stock

