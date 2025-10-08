Three Scottish universities have been named among the UK’s best, according to a new international league table.

More than 100 universities in the UK were ranked in the annual report, which saw the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London making up the top three.

While no Scottish universities were able to beat some of the more highly placed English institutions, three did establish themselves within the UK’s 21 best universities for 2026.

So without further ado, here are the top 21 universities in the UK - with three in Scotland - according to the 2026 THE World University Rankings.

1 . University of Oxford The University of Oxford has been named as not just the best in the UK and Europe, but in the entire world – for a tenth consecutive year.

2 . University of Cambridge It is then the University of Cambridge which is the UK's second best university, coming as the third best in Europe overall and in joint third place with Princeton University globally.

3 . Imperial College London Rounding out the top three best universities in the UK and Europe is Imperial College London, which climbed up one place in the European THE World University Rankings 2026. In the global league table, it comes in at number eight.

4 . UCL The fourth best university in the UK – and ninth best in the world – is University College London.