The University of Edinburgh has been named among the best in Europe for next year.

It is one of several UK institutions to be named among the top 15 universities in Europe by the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.

The University of Oxford was found, for the tenth year in a row, to be the global number one, with both Cambridge University and Imperial College London making up the top three for the continent.

There were 700 universities across 43 European countries evaluated for the annual report, which is built on an analysis of research papers, Academic Reputation Survey results, detailed institutional data and more.

But with so many institutions assessed, where did Scotland rank among the 15 best universities in Europe?

1 . University of Oxford The University of Oxford has been named as not just the best in the UK and Europe, but in the entire world – for a tenth consecutive year.

2 . University of Cambridge According to the THE World University Rankings 2026, Cambridge University is the second best in Europe.

3 . Imperial College London Imperial College London, another UK institution, rounds out the top 3 best universities in Europe for 2026.

4 . ETH Zurich In Switzerland, ETH Zurich is Europe's fourth best university according to the 2026 THE World University Rankings.