'Qualifications Scotland' and new education agency to replace SQA and Education Scotland

Ministers are set to publish Professor Ken Muir’s report into the reform of education agencies which focused on the future of the SQA and Education Scotland.

It is understood education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville will accept the broad terms of all the recommendations from Professor Muir.

She was set to make a statement to parliament on the report on Thursday afternoon, however that has been moved to today at 5.10pm.

Both the SQA and Education Scotland will be scrapped as part of the reforms, it is understood, to be replaced by a new qualifications body and a new education agency, alongside establishing an independent inspectorate for Scottish education.

Operating models of the new organisations will be developed by winter 2022, before a period of so-called ‘shadow operation’ for the new bodies before they are fully operational in 2024.

At this point, the SQA and Education Scotland will cease to exist.

The Scotsman understands the new qualifications body, provisionally called ‘Qualifications Scotland’ by Professor Muir, will take on the SQA’s remit for the design and delivery of Scotland’s qualifications such as Nat 5s and Highers.

It will also take on responsibility for the exam diet, including writing exams and marking, alongside certification.

Professor Muir will recommend that the examinations body should include more representation from pupils, teachers and others within the education sector.

This will be set up and operational following the 2024 exam diet.

His report has also recommended the establishment of a national agency for Scottish education, including some aspects of the remit held by Education Scotland and the SQA’s accreditation functions.

It will recommend that this agency should allow for ongoing discussion of Scotland’s curriculum, assessment, and teaching and learning in Scotland, it is understood.

Ms Somerville is expected to broadly accept this recommendation, but will reject aspects of the report pending more consideration.

A new education inspectorate body is also set to be created by the Scottish Government which will evaluate Scotland’s education system and report annually on the performance of Scottish education.

The Scottish Government will state that the programme for reform will be immediately started following the report, with final decisions about where the accreditation and regulation function currently held by the SQA and the registrar for independence schools, currently with Education Scotland, will go over the new few months.

The SQA has been under fierce criticism from pupils, teachers and opposition politicians for allegedly failing pupils.

In 2020, the exams body used a now infamous algorithm to lower the grades of thousands of pupils after exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, it cancelled Nat 5 exams but committed to physical exams for Highers and Advanced Highers to take place, only to u-turn months before exams were set to begin.

On Tuesday, the SQA was forced to defend its revision support guides for the 2022 exams which were branded “patronising” for reminding students to spell correctly and to read the question.

