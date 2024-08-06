Mapped: Every Scotland council's higher exams pass rate as shocking 20% gap revealed

Local authority breakdown shows significant differences across Scotland

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth is poised to hold talks with council chiefs after highlighting a “wide degree of variation” in Scotland’s exam results.

The results were published on Tuesday morning, following a chaotic start in which more than 7,000 learners received blank emails from the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

Overall, the A to C pass rate at Higher was 74.9 per cent this year, down from 77.1 per cent last year, following the end of “sensitive” grading that took account of the impact of the pandemic. However, the figures show significant differences by council area.

In Angus, the pass rate at Higher was 65.8 per cent, in Clackmannanshire it was 68 per cent, and in North Ayrshire it was 68.5 per cent. Moray’s pass rate was 68.9 per cent, East Ayrshire’s was 69.1 per cent and North Lanarkshire’s was 69.5 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, East Renfrewshire was at 84.9 per cent and East Dunbartonshire at 81.8 per cent.

Ms Gilruth said: “I am conscious that there is a wide degree of variation in results between our 32 local authorities. To that end, I will be meeting with all local authority directors of education, the chief examiner and the interim chief inspector to consider the context of these results and how the Scottish Government can work with our councils to drive the improvements we all want to see.”

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth meets with students at Madras College in St Andrews, Fife. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

It is understood the variation is at all levels.

Percentage of pupils gaining A to C grades at Higher

Aberdeen City - 73.8%

Aberdeenshire - 73.6%

Angus - 65.8%

Argyll and Bute - 72.2%

City of Edinburgh - 76.7%

City of Glasgow - 71.4%

Clackmannanshire - 68.0%

Dumfries and Galloway - 75.5%

Dundee City - 70.3%

East Ayrshire - 69.1% East Dunbartonshire - 81.8%

East Lothian - 74.7%

East Renfrewshire - 84.9%

Falkirk - 72.3%

Fife - 72.8%

Highland - 71.7%

Inverclyde - 72.6%

Midlothian - 72.3%

Moray - 68.9%

North Ayrshire - 68.5%

North Lanarkshire - 69.5%

Orkney Islands - 74.6%

Perth and Kinross - 76.4%

Renfrewshire - 73.9%

Scottish Borders - 74.9% Shetland Islands - 74.0%

South Ayrshire - 74.5%

South Lanarkshire - 74.8%

Stirling - 78.7%

West Dunbartonshire - 72.6%

West Lothian - 70.2%