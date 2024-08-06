Exam results Scotland live: SQA chaos as education attainment gap widens
For thousands of learners across Scotland, as well as their parents, families and teachers, the anxious wait is over - exam results are in.
However the day’s not been without its controversies - many were sent a blank email this morning instead of their official results, and the overall performance shows less pupils are passing exams and the poverty-related attainment gap is widening.
Exam results Scotland live: Pupils learn results as nervous wait ends with SQA releasing texts
Key Events
- The exam results are in - and the number of pupils passing has fallen
- Questions for the Scottish Government as the poverty-related attainment gap widens
- Issues as blank emails sent out instead of results fixed
Results are being released by the Scottish Qualifications Authority for a range of subjects, including Highers, National 5 English, National 5 Maths, chemistry, economics, modern studies and more.
What's happening today?
Learners will be receiving their exam results throughout the day - while many will be getting them immediately via text, many have opted for the more traditional option of getting them delivered through the post.
Our Education Correspondent Calum Ross is out in Glasgow today and will be bringing you the latest as it happens throughout the day.
I’m Rachel Amery, The Scotsman’s political correspondent, and between us we will be covering the latest news here on our live blog.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth has congratulated everyone receiving exam results today.
Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, Ms Gilruth said: “My huge congratulations to Scotland’s young people on their achievements.
“To those who have not yet received theirs in the post, I want to wish them the best of luck.
“This year saw the full return to the qualification requirements that existed before the pandemic and this is the first back-to-normal approach since before lockdown.
“The young people receiving their results today experienced significant disruption from Covid, so their resilience makes it all the more impressive.”
In the next parliamentary term Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth is expected to bring forward legislation to replace the SQA with a body called Qualifications Scotland.
Ms Gilruth says this is an opportunity to transform the educational landscape in Scotland.
Speaking this morning, she said: “It is really important we use education reform as an opportunity to transform the educational landscape.
“We know through the pandemic there have been a variety of changes governments across the world have had to introduce to their qualifications system, and we were no different here in Scotland.
“It is important the new qualification system works with teachers and supports young people.
“I’ve been working with the SQA, which will be replaced in the next parliamentary session, to support learners across the educational landscape.”
She added: “Undoubtedly the SQA do an important job and we have returned to the previous grading approach used by the SQA.
“But we need a new qualifications body and the opportunity presented by reform gives us a chance to think about the types of qualifications learners are sitting today and going back to the traditional approach.”
Since the coronavirus pandemic, there has been more of a focus on end-of-year exams rather than coursework done throughout the school year.
But could that be about to change?
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth says one of the things on her to-do list is looking at the reintroduction of coursework under new qualifications.
She said: “For me as a former teacher it was hugely important to listen to the views of teachers.
“Scotland has a high number of final exams, with high-stake exams in S4, S5 and S6.
“We will look at how we can reduce the number of exams in our qualifications, and work is already underway on that.”
She also told BBC Good Morning Scotland that it is important to “equip young people with the skills for after school”, and said many young people can “thrive” on coursework rather than final exams.
While reforming Scotland’s school qualifications is a priority for Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, it is not the only issue on her desk at the moment.
Other issues include school attendance and pupil behaviour.
Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland she said: “I have taken quite a pragmatic approach in the last year on the different issues we face, not least attendance and behaviour.
“We have faced calls for radical reform in Scotland’s education system, but on the other hand teachers are talking about the day-to-day challenges they face in the classroom.”
She added “evolution not revolution” should be how we expect to see her tackle these issues, adding: “I am mindful these are children who have lived through the pandemic and that has an impact on education performance.
“It is important the government recognises that and understands the challenges young people are facing, and the workloads teachers are facing.”
Potentially the first mishap of the day - there have been social media posts suggesting some people have received blank emails instead of their long-awaited results.
As this person has pointed out on X, very much an unnecessary added stress to an already stressful day.
Seems like the SQA are already aware that some people have been receiving blank emails instead of their results this morning.
The qualifications body has posted on social media to say they are working “urgently” to fix this.
In a statement, the SQA said: “We know there is an issue impacting candidates who signed up to receive their results by email only.
“We are working urgently to resolve the issue.
“Texts are not impacted and the vast majority of learners who signed up to MySQA are receiving their results as expected.
“All learners across Scotland will also receive their physical certificate today via post.”
There’s loads of support out there today for learners, whether they got the results they expected, did better or didn’t quite meet their expectations.
Here’s a handy guide from the SQA on what help is out there today.
When will we know the results?
Well, hopefully pretty soon. The SQA was expected to release its results from as early as 8am this morning.
Of course those who have opted to wait for the physical certificate to arrive in the post will be at the mercy of the postman.
The overall results, which will show trends across the whole country, is expected to be published at 9.30am this morning and our Education Correspondent Calum Ross and the rest of the team at The Scotsman will be pouring over them to make sense of what they mean.
What is different about this year’s grading system?
Due to schools up and down the country closing for extended periods of time during the coronavirus pandemic, the SQA has been operating a “generous” grading system post-pandemic.
Last year a “sensitive” approach was adopted, which continued to take account of the impact the pandemic had on children’s learning.
No such approach this year, however - the grading system has pretty much returned to pre-pandemic conditions.
However the SQA says it will consider any impact on learners who have been completing coursework for the first time when considering grading decisions.
For those who didn’t get the results they were hoping for, there is the opportunity to appeal final grades for free.
The appeal system will be the same as it was last year - basically the exam papers will be checked to make sure they have been marked correctly, but evidence relating to past performance such as prelim exams will not be considered.
Last year the SQA was criticised for this change, despite being a return to the system used pre-pandemic.
When the full Scottish results get published at 9.30am this morning, there will be national trends our Education Correspondent Calum Ross will be keeping an eye out for.
As in previous years, a lot of the focus will be on the overall pass rate. Last year 77.1 per cent of pupils passed their Highers with at least a C.
However this is a fall from 78.9 per cent in 2022 and 89.3 per cent in 2020 - but was still slightly higher than the 2019 pre-pandemic pass rate of 74.8 per cent.
Given the end of the “generous” and “sensitive” post-pandemic grading system this year, there will be great interest in whether the pass rates will fall again in 2024.
The other trend to keep in mind is the poverty-related attainment gap (the difference between the pass rates for pupils in the most and least deprived areas).
Last year there was a 16 percentage point gap at Higher, up from 14.9 points in 2022, 7.9 points in 2021 and 6.4 points in 2020.
This means the poverty-related attainment gap was almost back to the 16.9 per cent gap recorded in 2019 before Covid.
As always there are plenty of places learners can turn to for support today with their exam results.
The SQA’s candidate advice line will be open until 6pm today, and then again from 8.30am until 5pm the rest of the week, on 0345 279 1000.
Another helpline run by Skills Development Scotland will be open until 8pm today and from 8am until 8pm tomorrow and 9am to 5pm on Thursday and Friday, on 0808 100 8000.
And young people under the age of 19 can get free, confidential support and advice from Childline at www.childline.org.uk or by calling 0800 111 for free.
Today’s exam results have been explored in the column inches of today’s The Scotsman.
Spare a thought for this poor family in Shetland - they’ve told our Education Correspondent Calum Ross they’ve received a blank email instead of their exam results.
However they’ve got the added worry of the weather - the fog in Shetland this morning is “really bad” which could impact on postal deliveries.
Thankfully for the thousands of learners anxiously waiting on their results this morning the issues which saw blank emails sent out have been resolved.
The SQA have now posted a new statement which says: “We have now resolved a technical issue that impacted candidates who signed up to receive their results by email only using the MySQA service.
“Texts were not impacted and the vast majority of learners who signed up to MySQA received their results as expected.
“We apologise for any concern caused to learners who experienced a delay before receiving their MySQA email with their results attached.”
