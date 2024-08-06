Exam results Scotland live: SQA chaos as education attainment gap widens

When the full Scottish results get published at 9.30am this morning, there will be national trends our Education Correspondent Calum Ross will be keeping an eye out for.

As in previous years, a lot of the focus will be on the overall pass rate. Last year 77.1 per cent of pupils passed their Highers with at least a C.

However this is a fall from 78.9 per cent in 2022 and 89.3 per cent in 2020 - but was still slightly higher than the 2019 pre-pandemic pass rate of 74.8 per cent.

Given the end of the “generous” and “sensitive” post-pandemic grading system this year, there will be great interest in whether the pass rates will fall again in 2024.

The other trend to keep in mind is the poverty-related attainment gap (the difference between the pass rates for pupils in the most and least deprived areas).

Last year there was a 16 percentage point gap at Higher, up from 14.9 points in 2022, 7.9 points in 2021 and 6.4 points in 2020.