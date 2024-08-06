Pupils receive blank emails instead of exam results in 'really stressful' SQA error

Pupils across Scotland are receiving their exam results on Tuesday morning - but some of those getting the details via email have got a blank form

Thousands of pupils received blank letters with their exam results missing in a “technical glitch” that forced the head of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) to apologise.

SQA chief executive Fiona Robertson said she was "really sorry" about the error, which impacted about 5 per cent of the 145,000 learners receiving results on Tuesday, or more than 7,000.

The agency is investigating the issue and has had initial talks with a "supplier".

The blank messages are understood to have been received only by those signed up to the email service, and did not impact those receiving details via text or post.

The technical problem, which led to concerned parents flooding social media with posts, marked a chaotic opening to exam results day in Scotland.

The SQA announced about 9.30am that it had resolved the technical issue, posting on X: “We have resolved a technical issue that impacted candidates who signed up to receive their results by email only using the MySQA service.

“Texts were not impacted and the vast majority of learners who signed up to MySQA received their results as expected. We apologise for any concern caused to learners who experienced a delay before receiving their MySQA email with their results attached.” Posts on social media revealed the extent of the “stress” caused by the error.

In one message on X, Margaret Clift said: “Have any other families awaiting #SQAResults by email received this blank email instead of results? @sqanews can someone sort this?

“Thinking of all the folks on holiday who won’t get their post. It’s makes a stressful experience REALLY stressful for you people. #SQAResultsDay.”

A further post on social media, from Clare O'Hagan, said: “This is disgraceful. Just received this in our house too. As if kids aren’t under enough stress this morning.”

It comes as Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said reforms to Scotland’s exams system would be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Scottish Government took the decision to overhaul the system, with the SQA to be replaced by Qualifications Scotland.

Speaking as pupils received their exam results on Tuesday, Ms Gilruth told the BBC she had previously instructed the existing body to look at how some exams could be replaced.

“”hat I’ve asked the SQA this year to do is to look at how we might be able to move at pace at reducing a number of examinations in a certain number of qualifications – that work is already underway,” she said.

Ms Gilruth went on to stress the importance of giving young people “the skills that they need for after they leave school”. She said perhaps pupils could “thrive” due to the use of coursework as opposed to final exams.

Ms Robertson said learners had “coped well” with the return of course assessments, and that it did not have the negative impact some had expected.

She said: “While there is some variability in the national attainment picture in 2024, this is a solid set of results for learners in National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher courses. 2024 also marks a record-breaking year for vocational qualifications, as Scotland’s learners excelled in achieving valuable skills to build rewarding careers.