How thousands of pupils in Scotland will be able to see their marked exam papers for the first time
Thousands of pupils will be able to access marked exam papers from their schools and colleges in Scotland this year as part of a pilot project.
The trial, involving five subjects, aims to help learners decide whether or not to appeal their results, as well as showing students and their teachers areas which could be strengthened.
The move by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), which is due to be replaced by a new body, follows a smaller trial last year.
The expanded pilot will be available to all schools and colleges, providing access to marked exam papers in five subject areas - geography at National 5 and Higher, graphic communication at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher, media at National 5, music at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher and statistics at Advanced Higher.
SQA chief executive Fiona Robertson, Scotland’s chief examining officer, said: “This is a significant step in expanding the services we offer Scotland’s learners.
“We are committed to being fully transparent and open with our assessment processes, and to transforming how we work as we move towards the creation of a new qualifications body. Schools and colleges will be able to access their learners’ marked exam papers in the five trial subjects and may use the information to inform discussions on appeals and next steps in learning and teaching.
“The trial aims to help pupils and students better understand the marking process and where their strengths and areas for improvement are.”
The trial will open on results day on Tuesday, August 6, and will operate until the end of September. The SQA will provide further information and guidance for schools, colleges, learners, parents and carers in June.
The existing exam period started on Monday, April 22, and the final assessment is due on Thursday, May 30. More than 131,000 candidates are sitting assessments for National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher courses. Education secretary Jenny Gilruth is due to reveal an Education Bill for the replacement of the SQA and Education Scotland before the end of June. She is also expected to unveil plans for reforming Scotland’s qualifications, following a landmark report by Professor Louise Hayward last year.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.